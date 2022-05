SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day School is mourning the loss of their history teacher and his son, who was a senior at the independent Christian school in Savannah. Chris Leffler, 51, his wife, Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17, were killed in a boat crash over Memorial Day weekend on the Wilmington River. An official said the Lefflers’ daughter, Katie, and her friend survived the incident.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO