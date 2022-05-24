ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Man charged in Uber driver’s death should not face death penalty, public defender’s office says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 6 days ago
WPXI - Calvin Crew Calvin Crew is in custody for the death of a woman who was driving for Uber when she went missing and was found shot to death. (Allegheny County Police)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Public Defender’s office said it doesn’t have enough death penalty-qualified attorneys to represent the man accused of killing Uber driver Christina Spicuzza in February.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced last month that his office will seek the death penalty in the case against Calvin Crew, the man accused of murdering Spicuzza, the local mom of four who was driving for Uber at the time of her death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> ONLY ON 11: Homicide detectives in Uber driver murder talk abundance of evidence that led to arrest

According to our partners at the Trib, the district attorney’s office also said it would be seeking capital punishment for two other cases and the PD’s office is facing an “incredible burden” because of this.

The Trib reports that the PD’s office has four death penalty-qualified attorneys but is currently handling two death-penalty cases with one pending. The office reportedly said it doesn’t believe there’s sufficient “aggravating circumstances” to warrant the death penalty against Crew while also saying it doesn’t have enough staff to defend him in a capital case.

The Trib also reports that the PD accused the DA’s office of violating a gag order surrounding the case by giving documents and evidence to media.

“There is nothing unique about the facts of this case, nor the prior criminal history of Mr. Crew to justify a capital sentence,” the PD’s office wrote in the Trib.

City of Pittsburgh seeking public input on changes to East Liberty corridors with most crashes

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

joe Smith
6d ago

he should not face the death penalty he should be kept in a 5 by 5 cell for the rest of his life never seeing the sunlight ever again

Reply(1)
7
Libra /scorpion
6d ago

The only book that this person could read in a five-by-five Cell for the rest of the his life is a Bible.

Reply
7
Connie Nania
5d ago

This is Pennsylvania,death penalty suspended,slap on wrist state that cares more about criminal than about victim.The.murdrrer that killed three young policemen in Stanton Heights area of PGH is still alive and living on taxpayers money.

Reply
3
