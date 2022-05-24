ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn On (SPOILER) Death In Tonight’s Last Ever Mid-Season Finale, Possible Kim Wexler Spinoff, & Keeping Secrets

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT:  This article contains details of tonight’s Better Call Saul 6A finale.

EXCLUSIVE: “I mean, we lived together for the majority of the season, and he is absolutely my big brother.” Better Call Saul ’s Rhea Seehorn says of co-star Patrick Fabian after his Howard Hamlin character met a sudden end in tonight’s conclusion of the first part of the Breaking Bad prequel’s final season.

“We’re very close and I love him, and it also was just another side of like oh, right, the show is actually ending,” the acclaimed actress who portrays self-destructing lawyer Kim Wexler on the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created series. “Like for real. Like they’re not going to take this back. It’s happening.”

After Kim and perpetual con man Jimmy McGill’s drawn out revenge trap on the arrogant Hamlin snaps shut in his disgrace and embarrassment, the Thomas Schnauz directed and penned “Plan and Execution” episode finds the HHM partner almost incidentally shot dead for being in the wrong place at the wrong time by bloodless drug kingpin Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). For a show that prides itself on the mayhem of the seemingly minuscule, tonight’s seventh episode in the 13-episode sixth and last season eschews the traditional mid-season cliffhanger. Among other moves, the episode instead pivots Better Call Saul towards what many presume is a tragic consequence for Wexler as she spirals into an abyss – or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjb3l_0fo4qWl300

Because why we know the New Mexico-set, Bob Odenkirk , Jonathan Banks, and Giancarlo Esposito co-starrer will end up with the beginning of the rise of Walter White in the Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul-led BB, how BCS gets us there remains a mystery. Well, except to those like Seehorn among the inner circle, but they ain’t talking.

Stressing how she can keep the Saul secrets, an FYC busy Seehorn spoke with me about what may or may come next, and Fabian’s abrupt exit for the Season 6A Better Call Saul closer. Laying out how “tragic, disturbing, incredibly thoughtful” it will all be in the end, Seehorn generously revealed what a fan she is of her own show, and the power of interpretation.

DEADLINE: That killing of Howard at the end by Lalo was a real shocker, not at all where I thought this mid-season finale was going to go after the scam was successfully pulled off by Kim and Jimmy. What’s your take on Howard’s death, from a very up-close and personal perspective?

SEEHORN: I just thought Patrick played it beautifully and it was not easy. Patrick did such a beautiful job of that very complicated journey his character has to go on in this episode and the one before where…you know, that place we’ve all been in when you’re trying to argue your innocence. Like, I’m not on drugs. I’m not. Everyone is like, yeah, that’s what people on drugs say.

DEADLINE: How did you learn about the death?

SEEHORN: It wasn’t until we got that script and I audibly gasped reading the script.

DEADLINE: Why?

SEEHORN: because I was just kind of oh, this is dangerous. Oh, my God. This is going to be bad. Oh, my gosh. Oh. What’s going to happen, and then, it’s written in the same kind of language that you witnessed it as far as like it’s a regular sentence and then it just cut off, you know, like that pfft and you’re like wait, what. Then he falls and hits his head. It’s brutal.

We rehearsed it extensively like we do on the show and there’s tremendous sadness about it because it’s my friend Patrick Fabian, my brother at this point. So, once you get through that you start getting down to you know you need to do your job. I had to start digging into how Kim would feel in this moment, and she’s so in control even when things outside of her are out of her control. She suppresses and compartmentalizes and all that, but as you justifiably saw, there’s this book ending of how she responded last time Lalo came here and how she rose to the occasion and what she does this time.

DEADLINE: What was it like saying goodbye to Patrick after all these years working together?

SEEHORN: I was sad.

I mean, we lived together for the majority of the season, and he is absolutely my big brother. We’re very close and I love him, and it also was just another side of like oh, right, the show is actually ending. Like for real. Like they’re not going to take this back. It’s happening. It was sad.

Also, when it comes to Patrick, I liked having him around. I like his work. I like his contribution to the show. But, I was thrilled that they gave him so much to do in these last couple of moments because I think he’s a tremendous actor and I knew he would not only rise to the occasion but surpass it. So, that’s the part we’d have to celebrate. It’s like okay, if you got to go, at least you’re going to go in fashion.

DEADLINE: In terms of the show, the death of Howard comes as yet another consequence of Kim and Jimmy’s actions, do they have any true comprehension of that? Of the blast radius of death and destruction around them?

SEEHORN: I mean, this is the embodiment of what Kim and Jimmy have been pretending is not true this whole season – that there are no consequences to their actions. That they’re not actually harming anyone, and now a person is dying at their feet, and I think that is a seismic shift that would happen in somebody when that goes down. It remains to be seen where Kim will go with that, what she will do with it. It’s traumatic.

It was traumatic to think about it and play it then deal with it, much like you’re saying to just deal with this sort of violence, to be that out of the blue and out of context, and yet, I’m playing Kim who is intelligent enough and self-aware enough that I believe that she would understand this is not out of the blue, but it all happens so fast too. It’s like how fast can you even process something like that. I think it’s utter shock at first. Yeah. It’s a lot.

DEADLINE: This episode and final season so far has planted so many stakes in the ground, specifically for Kim. You know, there’s always the perpetual rumor that there’s going to be a spinoff with you in it because we all want there to be a spin off with you in it …

SEEHORN: Thank you. That’s very kind. Thank you.

DEADLINE: So, let me ask you this with no spoilers, is Kim done when Saul the show is all done?

SEEHORN: You know, Peter and Vince have said publicly that though they feel that there are stories, mine included, that are worthwhile to continue to tell, that they do want to step away from this franchise for a beat. So, that’s all I can say about that. You’d have to ask them for specifics beyond that. Nobody is being coy about anything, but I’m also very grateful that they and fans feel like there is an ellipse to who Kim is and who Kim was.

DEADLINE: In that, with a spinoff or no spinoff, where it all ends up, Howard’s death and the ethos of Better Call Saul, how hard is it to keep all what’s going to occur a secret?

SEEHORN: Not hard at all.

DEADLINE: Really?

SEEHORN: My fiancé does not have any idea what happens, and because we shot some things out of order and did some reshoots and things like that, he doesn’t even know exactly how long or how many episodes that we have. I can totally keep a secret because I have the great fortune of the people in my life that are watching this show are not watching it just because I’m in it, which happens sometimes with loved ones. They are huge fans.

Even the person in the grocery store, whenever they’re like oh, my God, what happens to Kim. You have to tell me. I can’t even start to tell them I can’t before they say I mean, don’t. Don’t tell me. I don’t want to know. I don’t want to know. Their investment, I wouldn’t ruin that for the world. I wish I could watch every single person watching it.

DEADLINE: With all the speculation of what happens to Kim, because of her lack of apparent presence in Breaking Bad , that U-turn in last week’s episode to return to Albuquerque to revive the scheme against Howard was seminal for Kim’s full descent into her own kind of evil. Huge reaction to that, but I want to go to the source – who is Kim Wexler in your eyes at this point?

SEEHORN: That U-turn is predicated by another glimpse into the bifurcation that’s going on with her. This compartmentalizing that has gone off the deep end in my opinion, and that’s when Francesca is congratulating her on their wedding and asking where they’re registered, and there’s this beautiful, small moment where Kim never forgotten that she’s in love with Jimmy but those sort of more traditional ways to celebrate their union and to walk amongst the living and be a normal person. I’m not sure that Kim ever dreamed of that sort of life anyway.

So, I don’t know that it’s a loss to her but what is it that she did think she wanted to be or do or how did she picture her life? I’m not going to answer those things because one of the things I love about the show is that they are brave enough to leave things open to interpretation.

DEADLINE: How do you mean?

SEEHORN: I have always agreed with Peter when I had asked him like are you doing a lot of like flashbacks or answering this question or that question? He said, part of the alure of Kim is that she is inscrutable and enigmatic at times and she is as complex as we think she is. She is all of these things that we’re thinking and if you answer too many of those questions you sort of crush that.

So, that’s why I’m sort of talking around in circles because I don’t actually like to tell people exactly what I’m thinking. I make very specific decisions when I’m playing her, but in my opinion, this is somebody who compartmentalized and suppressed and took care of herself as a super power at one time and it turned into a character flaw because she truly believes that she can manage everything.

DEADLINE: So, with months to go before it is all over and in the world, how are you feeling in this time of suspended animation as we wait for the final episodes to start on July 11?

SEEHORN: In this case, there is a positive effect of that suspension, which is we get to grieve a little bit in steps. Because it’s like it hasn’t fully hit us, the cast, that we’re not going back next season because we always do. We take a break, and you have a hiatus, and then it airs. So, I don’t think until we’re watching these final episodes unfold will it start to truly, truly sink in. It was a very tearful good-bye for each of us when we left set on our own timelines.

It’s hard and yet at the same time I had a lot of excitement about critics like yourself that have been so with us on the whole journey and getting the subtext, and getting really subtle, difficult things that we were trying to play and going on that journey. I feel like what they wrote for this season is so respectful of that kind of intelligent watching. There is nothing cheap about where we go from here to the end. It was tragic, disturbing, incredibly thoughtful.

I’m a fan of the show as well as being in it and you know these guys’ writing. There’s nothing quite like it, and it was very, very challenging to shoot this season because it is so great.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wins Thursday Ratings With Milestone Episode; ‘Bull’ Steady In Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy celebrated it milestone 400th episode with a Japril return, numerous doctor exits and primetime victories. ABC was the top network on Thursday night with Grey’s Anatomy delivering both the evening’s highest demo rating and largest audience. The long-running medical drama’s dramatic two-hour Season 18 finale snagged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.97 million viewers, easily topping all the other titles. Grey’s ticked up from the preceding week but still fell behind its season opener (0.7, 4.63M) in October. From the 8-10 p.m. slot, Grey’s easily bested repeats on CBS...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Blacklist’: Amir Arison Leaving After 9 Seasons, Laura Sohn Also Departs NBC Series In Season 9 Finale

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Blacklist is saying farewell to two series regulars, including one of NBC drama’s longest-serving cast members, Amir Arison. The actor, who has portrayed Aram Mojtabi for the past nine seasons, is leaving as he is preparing to make his Broadway debut this summer in the starring role of Amir in The Kite Runner. Also departing is Laura Sohn, who has portrayed FBI agent Alina Park for the past three seasons. Both characters’ exits were revealed at the end of tonight’s Season 9 finale. While Arison is leaving as a series regular, the door...
NFL
Deadline

Alycia Debnam-Carey Exits ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ After 7 Seasons

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from tonight’s AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead episode. Alycia Debnam-Carey said goodbye to AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead after 7 seasons on tonight’s episode titled “Amina.” Debnam-Carey, who played Alicia Clark, was part of the cast since the show’s inception. Debnam-Carey’s exit follows the news of her casting in the upcoming Hulu series Saint X which was announced earlier this month. Deadline speculated at the time that her new gig likely means that her tenure on the AMC series is coming to an end. Alicia really went through...
TV SERIES
Parade

'I'm Not Saying This for a Tease!' NCIS Star Sean Murray Says There's a Real 'Possibility' of Return for Gibbs and DiNozzo

There’s been a lot of changes on season 19 of NCIS. Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was replaced by Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) after her surprising departure for undercover work at the end of last season, and then, the biggest shocker of all was the exit of Mark Harmon from his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs just a few episodes into season 19.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Patrick Fabian
TVLine

Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...

Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Tells Jury: “What You Have In The End Is Miss Heard’s Word — Do You Trust It?” — Update

Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: Johnny Depp’s attorney wrapped up their final arguments by focusing in part on Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim. Camille Vasquez told jurors that in suing Depp for defamation, Heard has to “prove that her abuse claims are not a hoax.” Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by Adam Waldman, who said in statements made to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were falsified. Vasquez said that there is “clear evidence that Waldman believed that Heard committed a hoax.” Depp’s attorney also tried to undermine Heard’s argument that Waldman’s statements caused her reputational...
NFL
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Hhm
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Palmer and Knight’s Relationship Differs From Previous Storylines on the Show

We’ve seen some incredibly memorable romantic relationships form throughout “NCIS” history. Some include Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David in earlier seasons and Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane more recently. And that’s just the beginning. However, as we wrapped up season 19 of “NCIS,” fans were introduced to a new potential romance between medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and special agent Jessica Knight. And while this isn’t, by any means, the first coworker-turned-colleague coupling, the duo’s relationship differs starkly from previous storylines.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Us Weekly

‘Legacies’ Final Episodes Will Include ‘Surprises’: Everything to Know About the End of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Universe

Immortality is for vampires — not TV shows. The CW announced the cancellation of Legacies earlier this month, and the June series finale will bring The Vampire Diaries Universe to an end after nearly 13 years. "It’s the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW today," executive producer Julie Plec tweeted on May 12 after Legacies was among […]
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

After News CBS Cancelled Magnum P.I. Broke, Jay Hernandez Responded

The annual bloodbath of network TV cancellations happened last week, and it was harsh, to say the least. Now among the list of shows that have been axed or are ending in 2022 is CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, which ran for four seasons. The show’s star, Jay Hernandez, took to social media after the news broke, and he shared a heartbreaker of a tweet.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Big Yellowstone ‘Split’ We Never Saw Coming — Plus, Everything We Know About Season 5

Saddle up! Though it doesn’t yet have a premiere date, Yellowstone Season 5 is officially in the works: Paramount Network announced on May 17 that production has gotten underway in Montana. What’s more, the season will be the series’ biggest yet — 14 episodes. But… Yes, there’s a “but.” Those 14 episodes will be split in two parts, seven shows apiece.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy