ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’ Review: Masterful ‘Plan and Execution’ Shows the True Cost of Unintended Consequences

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOZBi_0fo4pmta00

Click here to read the full article.

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “ Better Call Saul ” Season 6, Episode 7, “Plan and Execution.”]

If there’s a dominant streak in this first half of the “Better Call Saul” farewell season, it’s the idea of surveillance. Aside from the fact that we’re all (in our own weird way) complicit in spying on the most vulnerable moments of these characters’ lives, they’re already doing a pretty good job of doing it to each other: guys stationed in squad cars tucked just out of view, massive battle stations’ worth of security cameras trained on every inch of the Fortress of Fringitude, and — as we see in this midseason finale — Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) peeping through a pair of binoculars at the massive laundry operation he’s convinced is the disguise we know it to be.

They’re all waiting for a moment of weakness, one tiny slip-up to give them just enough of an advantage to pounce. One of the masterful strokes of “Plan and Execution” is that it’s not built on mistakes. If anything, the episode’s tragic downfalls and shocking ends come as a direct result of justified confidence. Everyone in this somber swirl of misfortune is convinced that they can see the full picture. Arguably, the only one who really does is the man in complete control in the final seconds, flashing a sliver of his trademark nefarious grin while standing over a body he just took the life from.

Even while adopting his Pennywise-like storm drain perch, across the street from Gus’ (Giancarlo Esposito) top-secret construction project, Lalo is a man who is staking out his foes on his own terms. He may be forced to take naps in a truck stop parking lot, but he’s the one setting the timer. He may have to leave and enter his hideout from opposite sides of a manhole cover, but he’s the one holding the hook. It’s only when he realizes that a phone bug is keeping him from talking to Tio (Mark Margolis) that he decides to change the gameboard to his liking.

It’s the first hint of the danger to come that, even with all the preamble and the second-guessing leading to Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) “D-Day,” it’s Lalo that gets the cold open treatment. It’s easy to forget when that attention shifts, even as their collision seems inevitable, that he’s still lurking around the edges of Albuquerque. Kim manages to block it out of her mind for long enough to focus on finishing her chosen task at hand: turning the Sandpiper mediation on its head.

To that end, the similarity in the photos that Jimmy and Howard had at their disposal last week turned out not to be a coincidence after all. After Jimmy’s double-agent private investigator (Lennie Loftin) delivers the photos laced with last week’s contributions from Dr. Caldera, the final pieces are in place. Although the extensive process to reshoot those “incriminating” photos brings one more lighthearted chance to meet up with the UNM team (the fake foreground foliage on the boom mic is a really nice touch), there’s just as much time spent with Howard, unaware that he’s preparing the scene for his own demise.

Watching a composed and full-of-purpose Howard consult Irene (Jean Effron) and reassure her of the realities of the case, it’s almost impossible not to see how much overlap his technique has with Jimmy’s. Again, this is a man that recognizes the power of performance and of getting people to buy in, however that happens. Howard’s only flaw in going toe-to-toe with Jimmy is underestimating just how much and for how long that resentment had been brewing.

Because, as soon as the hammer blows start coming — the sweating, the picture swap, the heartbreaking reaction from Casimiro (John Posey) himself — Howard is someone with enough wits to see exactly what’s happening to him in real time. In some ways, it makes his end at once more tragic and more dignified. Whether or not his reputational dive-bomb was warranted or not, “Better Call Saul” gave him the clarity of seeing who was responsible for pulling the whole row from the bottom of his life’s Jenga tower.

So it’s a credit to episode writer/director Tom Schnauz that the payoff to this mediation disaster comes almost devoid of triumph. There’s no massive twist in how it plays out, especially after the previous six episodes were so meticulous in how they laid out every single detail that was going to be relevant here. It’s not a look of confusion or disgust on the face of Richard Schweikart (the always-welcome Dennis Boutsikaris) as he leaves. It’s overwhelming sadness. “Plan and Execution” values his and Cliff Main’s (Ed Begley, Jr.) reactions as much as Jimmy and Kim’s.

Sure, Jimmy fancies himself a little bit of a maestro as he pantomimes conducting the proceedings from afar. But like the dog that catches the mail truck (and before their success acts as a kind of twisted aphrodisiac), there’s definitely a moment when the reality of what he and Kim have done starts to sink in. It’s not that the two of them haven’t considered the consequences and haven’t had to justify to themselves that what they’re doing has value. In Kim’s eyes, though, you can see the faint glimmer of second-guessing whether the coming collateral damage was all worth it.

For those brief candlelit moments spent with Judy Holliday (it’s been fun seeing that Jimmy and Kim’s late-night go-to is whatever’s on TCM), it is. Where their career decisions have taken them on diverging paths, this is husband and wife finally in symbiosis, not in planning an elaborate hoax, but preparing to enjoy the spoils: hearing their target admit defeat. And it happens, when Howard arrives with a bottle of Macallan doubling as a drinkable white flag.

At first, the pair play dumb as to why Howard’s there, letting him lay out the full explanation of his own terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day before they start making tiny concessions (i.e., Jimmy’s backhanded “You’ll land on your feet”). On some level, you get the sense that Kim and Jimmy were prepared for some level of personal attacks — “You two are soulless” seems to glance off of them without leaving a mark. It’s not until the revelation that this is all being piled onto a man going through a crumbling marriage that there’s another crack in the veneer of self-satisfaction. That, in turn, makes Kim’s insistence of “You need to go home” even more sinister, considering that they know they’ve now effectively choked off his last place of refuge.

It also has immediate consequences when she tells him to leave seconds later, this time with a far more dire tone of voice. Lalo appearing through their front door feels like something more from an outright horror film than last season’s apartment showdown. This time, there doesn’t seem to be the steady hand of a friendly sniper hovering as backup. (Though, as Mike did say a few weeks ago, His Guys are keeping watch whether Kim realizes it or not.)

Nacho got the liberty to exit this story on his own terms. The same isn’t true for Howard, but you could hardly ask for a better “Better Call Saul” swan song from Patrick Fabian . The certitude in his office before the mediation, the steady pressure-cooker build-up of the accusations, the monologue he gives as he’s taking down the glasses for the whiskey — all delivered with the strength of someone who knows he’s down to his last few scenes. Yet, Fabian doesn’t overplay any of them. Even down to the “Who are you?” Howard gives Lalo (a perfect delivery that somehow gives some levity to an impossibly tense situation), he never tips that the end is coming right around the corner.

It’s not the first goodbye in Season 6, and it almost certainly won’t be the last. It remains to be seen how much “Better Call Saul” will stick to the same “surprising, but inevitable” level of mastery it’s shown to this point and is evident here. Suffice to say, Howard’s death marks an undeniable shift for the home stretch. Now begins a long seven-week wait, one with a lot more than “talk” waiting on the other side.

Grade: A

“Better Call Saul” will return for the final episodes of Season 6, beginning on July 11. All previous Season 6 episodes are available on AMC +.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

‘This Is Us’ Finale Review: After Years of Twists, the Ending Lands by Cherishing the Little Things

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “This Is Us” Season 6, Episode 18, “Us” — the series finale.] When “This Is Us” premiered in the fall of 2016, my former editor Michael Schneider (now at Variety) bestowed a lasting nickname (at least to me) on the hit NBC drama: “Twist Is Us.” After all, the pilot is built around its closing reveal — that the featured characters who share the same birthday also share the same family — and subsequent episodes stack up mystery after mystery. How did Rebecca (Mandy Moore) end...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’: One Piece of Advice Made the Last Scene in Season 6’s Midseason Finale Even More Shocking

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following review contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 6, Episode 7, “Plan and Execution.”] Of all the things on “Better Call Saul” to happen by accident, “one person directing two episodes in back-to-back seasons that heavily feature a dangerous showdown in an apartment living room” doesn’t seem like one of them. Yet, two years after “Bad Choice Road” found Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) converging on the same Albuquerque unit square footage, the trio had an unexpected reunion in the show’s Season 6 midseason finale. This time, that...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jodie Foster Sets First Major TV Role in ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ Season Set in Alaska

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective: Night Country” has found its first cast member. Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster has joined the cast of the popular crime anthology series and will play Detective Liz Danvers in Season 4. This marks the first major casting news to emerge from the new season, which is set in a town of Alaska where it can be dark for 24 hours a day at certain times of year. HBO’s official synopsis for “True Detective: Night Country” reads: “when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Review: A Mopey, Meandering Season 4 Loses Steam Fast (No Spoilers)

Click here to read the full article. Arguably, the scariest part of “Stranger Things 4” is how thoroughly it embodies the worst habits of the streaming era — with the only real competition being how much time it takes to fit them all in. Prolonged Season 4 episodes have been sold as an attribute when they’re anything but; splitting the season in two may “event-ize” Netflix’s blockbuster series, but — with only two super-sized episodes left for Part 2’s release in July — it’s no favor to fans; characters stagnate while clunky puzzle pieces are given priority; repetitive visual effects...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Holliday
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Dennis Boutsikaris
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Ed Begley
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and More React to Ray Liotta’s Death: ‘Passionate Collaborator and Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” Ray Liotta star was one of cinema’s most recognizable faces over the past three decades, working with some of the industry’s biggest actors and directors over the course of his career. Following his sudden passing in the Dominican Republic (where he was shooting the upcoming film “Dangerous Waters”) at the age of 67, many of his top peers took to social media to mourn the legendary actor. After bursting onto the scene in “Goodfellas,” Liotta followed his iconic performance in the Martin Scorsese film with countless excellent character roles. He won a Primetime...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is at Cannes this week, speaking at a symposium about the state of cinema and how it can evolve out of the pandemic despite setbacks and implosions. “There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not what we have right now. It is not sustainable. In so many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure,” del Toro said, adding later that we are in many ways in a moment similar to the advent of sound in the 1920s. “That’s how profound the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Unintended Consequences#The True Cost
IndieWire

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out on Uvalde Attack: Mass Shootings Are ‘an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey issued a statement via Instagram in response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The violent attack left 19 elementary school students and two adults dead, with multiple other victims being treated in hospitals for injuries sustained. The gunman died after being shot by responding officers, according to local police. McConaughey, who shut down rumors that he would be running for governor of Texas late last year, took to social media to address the mass shooting. “As you all are aware there was another...
UVALDE, TX
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Isn’t a Fan of Watching Herself Onscreen in ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘It’s Torture’

Click here to read the full article. Even after 30 years in Hollywood, Melanie Lynskey isn’t a fan of watching herself onscreen. The “Yellowjackets” star joked that she “would forget every audition if I could” and said seeing herself acting is torture.” “I watch it one time so I know how to talk about it when I have to talk about it,” Lynskey told the Los Angeles Times, “and then I will never see it again.” The “Candy” actress joked, “Because it’s my horrible face. I cannot stand watching myself. I’m so self-conscious.” Lynskey, who was discovered by director Peter Jackson in 1994 for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ethan Coen Open to Making Another Movie with Joel Coen: ‘None of These Decisions Are Definitive’

Click here to read the full article. Joel and Ethan Coen have not made a movie together since 2018’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and the longtime collaborators seem to be taking their film careers in increasingly different directions. Joel flew solo behind the camera for last year’s acclaimed Shakespeare drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” while Ethan Coen directed the new documentary “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” and is gearing up to shoot a currently untitled lesbian road trip comedy that he wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke. The two brothers have not announced any future projects, leading many to speculate...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Simu Liu Reveals ‘Barbie’ Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Kept ‘Doctor Who’ Casting Secret for Two Months

Click here to read the full article. Even the ensemble cast of “Barbie” was left wondering who among them was the new Doctor Who. “Barbie” actor Simu Liu said that co-star Ncuti Gatwa kept his history-making casting in the next season of “Doctor Who” a mystery on set. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The Matrix Resurrections” star Jessica Henwick in London as part of his book tour for his memoir “We Were Dreamers,” via Variety. “And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

Javier Bardem Gets Honest About Sean Penn’s ‘Disaster’ ‘The Last Face’: Cannes Debut ‘Was Like a Funeral’

Click here to read the full article. Well, not every Cannes film can be a winner. During a 75th anniversary celebration of the festival, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem opened up about the box-office and critical bomb “The Last Face,” which premiered at Cannes in 2016. “It was a disaster!” Bardem admitted, via Deadline. The “Dune” actor and four-time Oscar nominee starred as a relief doctor stationed in war-torn Africa who falls in love with an international aid organization worker played by Charlize Theron in the Sean Penn-directed drama. The Cannes Competition entry was panned by IndieWire, with critic Eric Kohn simply stating...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ray Liotta, Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Actor, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. A representative for Liotta confirms to IndieWire that the actor passed away in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen Liotta. The star was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Liotta was best known for portraying the rise and fall of mob man Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic, but also made a name for himself thanks to his charming and often menacing contributions to crime cinema beyond “Goodfellas.” He had starring...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Says Harvey Weinstein Was ‘Dismissive’ After ‘Heavenly Creatures’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1994, Melanie Lynskey was hoping to get Harvey Weinstein’s attention. After “Heavenly Creatures” premiered at the 1994 Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion, Lynskey recalled Miramax producer Weinstein being “dismissive” over her performance, preferring instead to focus on co-star Kate Winslet. “People were so into the movie and very kind to us,” Lynskey told Vulture. “Harvey Weinstein was so excited to see Kate. He introduced her to people, like, ‘This is the next big thing.’ To me he was just like, ‘Hi.’ It was so dismissive.” Lynskey added, “I was like, I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The LED Seas of ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Were Realistic Enough to Make the Crew Queasy

Click here to read the full article. The team making “Our Flag Means Death” were in a situation not unlike that of their protagonist, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). At the beginning of the HBO Max series, Caribbean planter Stede has a mid-life crisis and pours his money into a ship called The Revenge, which is snazzy enough (and complete with a library begging to get trashed by a tropical storm), but by no means is it a match for the British Navy’s big ships of the line. Likewise, the workplace comedy and slow-burn romance Stede is at the center of...
CARS
IndieWire

After ‘Ellen,’ a Noisy Fight to Crown the New Daytime Talk Show Darling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a new day in daytime TV. On Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres left the syndicated talk-show airwaves after 19 years  — and that leaves Kelly Clarkson on the starting block, poised to make a run for first place against longtime leaders “Dr. Phil” and “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” Clarkson will take the “Ellen” slot this fall (and on June 6 in the Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and San Diego markets, IndieWire has learned). Her show, like “Ellen” and “Maury,” averages a 0.4 rating among women 25-54 this season, the key demo...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Barry’: Bill Hader and Alec Berg on Season 3’s Themes and Why Sally Deserves Better

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Barry” Season 3, through Episode 5, “crazytimeshitshow.”] When it comes to its titular assassin-turned-actor, “Barry” Season 3 has been rough. Barry Block/Berkman, played by co-creator, executive producer, and director Bill Hader, has been trapped in a downward spiral. He’s killing for hire again. He’s pushed away Sally (Sarah Goldberg), now his ex-girlfriend, and he’s struggled to make amends with Gene (Henry Winkler) — or, really, to even understand how amends should be made. From his uncontrollable outbursts to his disheveled appearance, Barry is not a person anyone...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ken Watanabe on Filming the ‘Tense,’ ‘Scary’ Finale to ‘Tokyo Vice’ and Plans for an ‘Exciting’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to My Favorite Moment! In a new week-long series IndieWire spoke to the actors behind just a few of our favorite television performances of the year about how the onscreen moment they are most proud of came together. [Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Tokyo Vice” through Season 1, Episode 8, “Yoshino.”] Before Ken Watanabe signed on for “Tokyo Vice,” he didn’t know how Season 1 would end. Even now, with the finale readily available in the United States but yet to air in his home country of Japan, the actor behind...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy