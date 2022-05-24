DPS hosting hiring event for teachers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, June 1.
The hiring event will be at 115 S. Ludlow St. in the DPS community room from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The district said that they are looking to hire teachers across all grades and subject areas. There is especially a demand for bilingual teachers.
If you are interested and would like an interview at the event, submit a resume and apply here . You can contact DPS human resources by emailing DPSHR@daytonpublic.com .
