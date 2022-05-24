GlobalFoundries to purchase 800-acre lot for expansion

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The expansion project for GlobalFoundries is continuing to make progress. The company will be expanding their Malta campus and are set to purchase an 800-acre lot in the Luther Forest Technology campus.

The money for the land is expected to come from federal funding. Officials said there is no time table for when the construction on the expansion will be completed.

“Since our announcement in July 2021, we have been planning for the expansion of our Malta campus. Preliminary work and initial permitting is underway. As part of the process, we will need additional land to move forward with our expansion. GF currently has an agreement with the Luther Forest Technology Campus to purchase the remainder of the park, approximately 800 acres. As we’ve said all along, our schedule will be determined by achieving the right economic model, which includes GF, customer, and government investment and support. We do not have any dates to share at this time, but we are excited to see the process moving ahead.” GobalFoundries

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.