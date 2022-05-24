ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

GlobalFoundries to purchase 800-acre lot for expansion

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dsFb_0fo4nnHN00

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The expansion project for GlobalFoundries is continuing to make progress. The company will be expanding their Malta campus and are set to purchase an 800-acre lot in the Luther Forest Technology campus.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The money for the land is expected to come from federal funding. Officials said there is no time table for when the construction on the expansion will be completed.

“Since our announcement in July 2021, we have been planning for the expansion of our Malta campus. Preliminary work and initial permitting is underway. As part of the process, we will need additional land to move forward with our expansion. GF currently has an agreement with the Luther Forest Technology Campus to purchase the remainder of the park, approximately 800 acres.

As we’ve said all along, our schedule will be determined by achieving the right economic model, which includes GF, customer, and government investment and support. We do not have any dates to share at this time, but we are excited to see the process moving ahead.”

GobalFoundries
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malta, NY
Business
City
Malta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globalfoundries#Acre#Luther Forest Technology#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley-Luzerne student suspended after threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
HADLEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington Park holds annual tulip dig

Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Activists demand safer schools at Glens Falls rally

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of activists gathered in Glens Falls Sunday evening to speak out against gun violence. A speaker read the 21 names in honor of the 21 victims who perished at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The small group […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

35 Albany projects chosen to receive ARPA grants

The City of Albany American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Leadership Team has announced the 35 projects that have been selected to receive grants under the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, $25 million in federal relief dollars were provided to Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy