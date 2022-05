SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Today's weather won't be the nicest, but it will gradually improve through the weekend. Eventually feeling a lot more like summer for Memorial Day!. Starting off with cloudy, grey and damp weather this morning. Temperatures around 60 degrees to begin the day. Some light spotty rain showers will continue on and off through today, tapering off early in the afternoon with decreasing clouds. It will still be cool and breezy in the afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 60s. Normally, highs should be in the lower 70s this time of year.

