Kansas baseball coach Price retires after 20 seasons

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman and Jesus Flores-Hernandez combined to pick up five medals in finishing out the Class 3 State Track & Field Championships in Missouri. Holtman placed second in the 400, fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 while Flores-Hernandez was fourth in the 400...

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO