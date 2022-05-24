Kansas baseball coach Price retires after 20 seasons

(KMAland) -- Iowa won two more elimination games, Omaha claimed a Summit League tournament win and Creighton and Kansas State were ousted in regional college baseball on Saturday. Iowa (36-18): Iowa stayed alive for another day with a pair of wins, beating Penn State (26-29) and Michigan (30-26) by 11-3...
(Lawrence) -- The Kansas women’s soccer program has released its schedule for the 2022 season. The Jayhawks have 19 games and one exhibition on the 2022 slate, including 10 regular season matches and the one exhibition at Rock Chalk Park. View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman and Jesus Flores-Hernandez combined to pick up five medals in finishing out the Class 3 State Track & Field Championships in Missouri. Holtman placed second in the 400, fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 while Flores-Hernandez was fourth in the 400...
