WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police Department detectives have recently seen an increase in scam reports. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley took the time to share a few tips on the major red flags to look out for, and you can view these tips below. The most repeated scams involve a phone call, text, email or computer pop-up saying fraudulent activity has been detected on your computer or device. These same scams can also come across accounts like Google, Amazon and credit cards.

WACO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO