ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Teen, 15, graduates early from Pickerington, heading to Ohio State University

By Audrey Hasson, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gC1Or_0fo4m4wg00

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Pickerington family is celebrating the high school graduation of their son a few years earlier than most families.

At just 15 years old, Drew Parulekar received his diploma from Pickerington High School North this weekend and will be starting college this fall.

Drew actually had enough high school credits to graduate last year at age 14, but he wanted to stay an extra year to take advantage of college credit plus courses available to him. His parents said they’re grateful to the principals, teachers, and counselors who helped him on his journey toward early graduation.

This new Ohio program wants to guarantee kids can read by 3rd grade

Drew sported his cap and gown alongside his parents Mark and Tracie as he graduated with a 4.5 GPA.

“We just really appreciated everyone being flexible all the way from kindergarten through graduation,” said Drew’s father Marc Parulekar. “Everyone found a way.”

It was long before Drew was in kindergarten that his parents discovered he was gifted.

“When he was 2, he had to go into the hospital for something and he was in the ER and he was naming all the bones in the body,” said Drew’s mother Tracie Parulekar. “The super obscure ones, too.”

Drew could name all 206 bones in the human body as a toddler, so his parents and educators started to place him in accelerated classes. When Drew started fifth grade, he was taking high school math classes.

Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when killed on freeway, report shows

“I was most advanced in math, so I really like math and science,” Drew said.

At age 11, he knew he was on pace to graduate early.

“I pretty much graduated last year, actually, my sophomore year because I was taking all college classes this year,” Drew said.

Drew will attend Ohio State University in the fall and he’s already ahead of most incoming freshmen.

“So far, I have about 80 college credits, so I will be pretty accelerated there, too,” he said.

Both Marc and Tracie said they never pushed their son along the way and that he was always self-motivated to keep learning at an accelerated pace.

Ohio State football tickets on sale for students

“We just kind of moved him where he wanted to be,” Tracie said. “He really just worked on things himself.”

“It was just kind of fun watching him go through the process and grow up and achieve things,” Marc added. “Once again, he’s just very humble. He probably doesn’t want to even be doing this interview.”

Drew plans to major in biology at OSU and estimates he will graduate at age 18 when most students are just beginning their college careers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Judge Steve Hayes, son of Woody Hayes, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes, 76, has died, according to a statement from Ohio State University. Steve Hayes earned a degree in international studies and a law degree from OSU. He went on to serve as a Franklin County Municipal Court judge for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Spun

Son Of Legendary Ohio State Football Coach Has Died

The son of a legendary Ohio State football head coach has reportedly died. Judge Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State football head coach Woody Hayes, has died. Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson announced the news this week. "We are grateful for his support for two outstanding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville runners honor service members for "Field of Heroes 5K"

Westerville runners honor service members for "Field of Heroes 5K.” FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lUY0te. Westerville runners honor service members for “Field …. Multiple deadly shootings mark violent weekend in …. Morning Forecast: May 30, 2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 5-29-2022. Gold Star families honored in Columbus. Columbus church’s memorial to...
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Pickerington, OH
Education
Pickerington, OH
Sports
City
Pickerington, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes wrap up rowing season at NCAA championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University rowing team is bringing home a second-place finish in the First Varsity Four from the 2022 NCAA Rowing Championships Sunday. The Buckeyes finished 8th overall in the national competition, with the Second Varsity Eight placing 8th while the First Varsity Eight ended the season in 7th place. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three-year anniversary of Memorial Day tornado outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three years ago, the end of a warm and muggy Memorial Day weekend turned into a frightening and ultimately tragic night on Monday, May 27, 2019, in parts of western and central Ohio. The devastating tornadoes commenced shortly after 10 p.m. in Mercer County, just across the Indiana border west of […]
CELINA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gold Star families honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special Gold Star family candlelight vigil was held at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum Sunday. Family members who have lost a loved one in service to our country gathered to remember and honor their veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. Families walked in a procession down the ramp from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Ohio State Football#College Credit#Wcmh#Gpa
NBC4 Columbus

Heath, Watkins Memorial softball teams win region titles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Heath Bulldogs and Watkins Memorial Warriors both won a region title Saturday to advance to the state semifinals in Akron next week. Heath’s offense exploded against John Glenn in a convincing 12-5 win to advance to its first state tournament since 1991. Meanwhile, Watkins Memorial is headed back to the […]
HEATH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3t3QccM. One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse. Multiple deadly shootings mark violent weekend in …. Morning Forecast: May 30, 2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 5-29-2022. Gold Star families honored in Columbus. Columbus church’s memorial to 21 killed in Texas...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

USA Luge Slider Search to return to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you have a nine to 13-year old with Olympic dreams, then this might be the story for you. USA Luge is once again coming to Columbus for the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search, one of many stops across the country with hopes of finding future national team members. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meals on Wheels to deliver on Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Memorial Day is all about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers came together with LifeCare Alliance to give back to the central Ohio community, making sure no one goes without a meal this holiday weekend. It was a chance to […]
ADVOCACY
FanSided

Ohio State football: An odd night game

The Ohio State football team aren’t strangers to playing under the bright lights. They typically play two or three night games a season. Ohio State usually hosts one of those games and they typically go to other stadiums that host too. This year, the Buckeyes already have two night...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning. CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday. Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Inside look at Meyer Shank Racing facility in Pataskala

PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Michael Shank grew up in Gahanna with a dream to get to the Indy 500. Last year, he owned the winning car when Helio Castroneves took the checkered flag for the fourth time in his career. Meyer Shank Racing operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Pataskala, which you can see […]
PATASKALA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy