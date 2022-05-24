Teen, 15, graduates early from Pickerington, heading to Ohio State University

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Pickerington family is celebrating the high school graduation of their son a few years earlier than most families.

At just 15 years old, Drew Parulekar received his diploma from Pickerington High School North this weekend and will be starting college this fall.

Drew actually had enough high school credits to graduate last year at age 14, but he wanted to stay an extra year to take advantage of college credit plus courses available to him. His parents said they’re grateful to the principals, teachers, and counselors who helped him on his journey toward early graduation.

Drew sported his cap and gown alongside his parents Mark and Tracie as he graduated with a 4.5 GPA.

“We just really appreciated everyone being flexible all the way from kindergarten through graduation,” said Drew’s father Marc Parulekar. “Everyone found a way.”

It was long before Drew was in kindergarten that his parents discovered he was gifted.

“When he was 2, he had to go into the hospital for something and he was in the ER and he was naming all the bones in the body,” said Drew’s mother Tracie Parulekar. “The super obscure ones, too.”

Drew could name all 206 bones in the human body as a toddler, so his parents and educators started to place him in accelerated classes. When Drew started fifth grade, he was taking high school math classes.

“I was most advanced in math, so I really like math and science,” Drew said.

At age 11, he knew he was on pace to graduate early.

“I pretty much graduated last year, actually, my sophomore year because I was taking all college classes this year,” Drew said.

Drew will attend Ohio State University in the fall and he’s already ahead of most incoming freshmen.

“So far, I have about 80 college credits, so I will be pretty accelerated there, too,” he said.

Both Marc and Tracie said they never pushed their son along the way and that he was always self-motivated to keep learning at an accelerated pace.

“We just kind of moved him where he wanted to be,” Tracie said. “He really just worked on things himself.”

“It was just kind of fun watching him go through the process and grow up and achieve things,” Marc added. “Once again, he’s just very humble. He probably doesn’t want to even be doing this interview.”

Drew plans to major in biology at OSU and estimates he will graduate at age 18 when most students are just beginning their college careers.

