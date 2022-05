LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The unofficial start of summer...otherwise known as Memorial Day Weekend has arrived...and will indeed feel summer-like. Breezy, hot and humid conditions are on tap for most of your holiday weekend...with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s-to-mid 90s much of the time...and southerly winds gusting over 35 mph at times. Western Nebraska will cool down some behind a frontal boundary by Monday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO