Lightning finish series sweep of Panthers with 2-0 win in Game 4

By Adam Stites
 6 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday by finishing a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 win in Game 4.

Florida finished the regular season with the best record in the NHL and led the league in scoring, but scored just three goals across four games against the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions. On Monday, the Panthers put 49 shots on goal, but couldn't get any past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

While the Lightning only put 25 shots on goal, the team found the back of the net four times, although the first two goals were disallowed. The first was waved off after a lengthy review determined play should've been blown dead when the puck bounced off the netting above the boards.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

