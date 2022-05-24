ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Pools preparing to open for the summer season

By Amber Gerard
WGAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Pa. — The summer season is just around the corner and a lot...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 1

WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 has been cleared. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes I-81. All lanes were shut down between Exit 52: US 11/TO I-76 TURNPIKE - MIDDLESEX and Exit 49: PA 641 - HIGH ST. Those lanes have since reopened. Remember, you...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Memorial Day ceremony honors York County soldier killed in World War I

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL's Matt Barcaro visited the Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden in York County on Monday morning. The garden has a list of names of service members from York County who were killed in foreign wars. On this Memorial Day, there will be a special Purple Heart presentation for a soldier who was killed in World War I.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County business damaged by fire

Emergency crews were called the scene of a fire in Fulton Township, Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was at Kingdom Bio-Fuel on the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike. According to Deputy Chief Dan Appel of the Robert Fulton Fire Company, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the building on arrival.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Red Lion man sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, May 27, a Red Lion man was sentenced to life in prison by a York County jury for the murder of a 17-year-old girl back in 2019. According to the York County District Attorney's Officer, Daiquan Maurice Dickerson, 20, of Red Lion has been sentenced for the murder of 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on Dec. 12, 2019.
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Teenager dies in Ephrata Township crash

The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Carlisle man accused of felony theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, May 26, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged Timothy Hoffman, 53, of Carlisle with five counts of Theft by Required Disposition of Funds and two counts of Theft by Deception. Investigators say that Hoffman was the owner/president of...
CARLISLE, PA

