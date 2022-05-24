Pools preparing to open for the summer season

CARLISLE, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 has been cleared. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes I-81. All lanes were shut down between Exit 52: US 11/TO I-76 TURNPIKE - MIDDLESEX and Exit 49: PA 641 - HIGH ST. Those lanes have since reopened. Remember, you...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL's Matt Barcaro visited the Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden in York County on Monday morning. The garden has a list of names of service members from York County who were killed in foreign wars. On this Memorial Day, there will be a special Purple Heart presentation for a soldier who was killed in World War I.
Emergency crews were called the scene of a fire in Fulton Township, Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was at Kingdom Bio-Fuel on the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike. According to Deputy Chief Dan Appel of the Robert Fulton Fire Company, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the building on arrival.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, May 27, a Red Lion man was sentenced to life in prison by a York County jury for the murder of a 17-year-old girl back in 2019. According to the York County District Attorney's Officer, Daiquan Maurice Dickerson, 20, of Red Lion has been sentenced for the murder of 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on Dec. 12, 2019.
The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
A multi-vehicle crash in I-81 led to all lanes being closed Saturday afternoon. The closure was between Route 11 and PA 641. According to Cumberland County Goodwill EMS, nine people were transported from the scene. The crash is under investigation by state police.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, May 26, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged Timothy Hoffman, 53, of Carlisle with five counts of Theft by Required Disposition of Funds and two counts of Theft by Deception. Investigators say that Hoffman was the owner/president of...
PHILADELPHIA — Following the Texas elementary school shooting, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and gun control advocates rallied in Philadelphia Friday to demand that the Republican-controlled legislature pass gun control measures. "Enough is enough. What's the point of having all this power if you're not going to use it?" said...
