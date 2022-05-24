ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

‘The Miracle Worker’ returns to Tuscumbia this summer

By Zach Hester
 6 days ago

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — “The Miracle Worker” play will return to the Shoals this summer as part of an annual tradition for the grounds of Ivy Green – the birthplace of Helen Keller.

The outdoor drama depicts the Keller’s life and attracts thousands to her hometown of Tuscumbia every year. This year’s production will run on Fridays and Saturdays from June 3 to July 16 at the Helen Keller birthplace, located at 300 North Commons Street West.

The show is now in its 61st season.

Gates open each night at 7 p.m. and the play begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission. Group rates are offered at $13 per person for those in a group of 20 or more. For those with special needs, a two-week notice is required for any special seating request.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 256-383-4066. For more information, click here .

