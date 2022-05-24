Texas Sen. District 27 candidates gear up for run off

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – One of the biggest races ahead of Tuesday’s run-off elections is the seat for Texas Senate District 27. Sara Stapleton-Barrera and Morgan LaMantia are running on the Democratic ticket with a chance to become the first woman to represent District 27.

With the clock ticking before election day both Stapleton and LaMantia are still urging voters to head to the polls.

“We just need to revamp, and we need someone in that seat that will advocate what we’ll actually need down here,” Stapleton said.

If elected, one of Stapleton’s biggest roles is to improve health care and education, including paying teachers more money. But Stapleton tells ValleyCentral she has also seen voters’ concerns about corruption, something she also wants to tackle.

“What I tell them about my platform regarding term limits and closing these loopholes that allow politicians to get rich and government reform and transparency it clicks,” Stapleton said. ” They’re like that’s it, that is why we have an advance because of all the under-the-table dealing that does not serve us.”

Morgan LaMantia tells ValleyCentral she’s also wanting to make a change in a district she says is lacking resources.

“I saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community in a much bigger way to be able to fight for those issues,” LaMantia said. “You get to a point where you either can continue to scream a the TV or actually try to do something about it and that is what I wanted to do.”

LaMantia wants to improve healthcare in District 27 to include mental health services and is pushing for schools to be fully funded. But LaMantia says there are also infrastructure improvements that are needed.

“That we have funding on our counties so they can start working on our drainage issues and our infrastructure issues,” LaMantia said. ” That we have a voice in Austin for South Texas because in South Texas we have to fight for our issues.”

With this run-off election set both LaMantia and Stapleton are hoping voters on both sides will head to the polls on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that everyone in this community goes out and votes because when Austin and D.C. start looking at priorities they look at voter turnouts,” LaMantia said.

“What it’s about is uniting, win or lose, rain or shine, it’s about uniting this party, uniting our brothers and sisters, and coming out full and strong because we still have a battle until November,” Stapleton said.

The winner of this run-off election will face off against Republican candidate Adam Hinojosa in November.

