ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas Sen. District 27 candidates gear up for run off

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zktp_0fo4htXl00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – One of the biggest races ahead of Tuesday’s run-off elections is the seat for Texas Senate District 27. Sara Stapleton-Barrera and Morgan LaMantia are running on the Democratic ticket with a chance to become the first woman to represent District 27.

Are you making a living wage in the RGV?

With the clock ticking before election day both Stapleton and LaMantia are still urging voters to head to the polls.

“We just need to revamp, and we need someone in that seat that will advocate what we’ll actually need down here,” Stapleton said.

If elected, one of Stapleton’s biggest roles is to improve health care and education, including paying teachers more money. But Stapleton tells ValleyCentral she has also seen voters’ concerns about corruption, something she also wants to tackle.

“What I tell them about my platform regarding term limits and closing these loopholes that allow politicians to get rich and government reform and transparency it clicks,” Stapleton said. ” They’re like that’s it, that is why we have an advance because of all the under-the-table dealing that does not serve us.”

Morgan LaMantia tells ValleyCentral she’s also wanting to make a change in a district she says is lacking resources.

Brownsville PD: Over $1,700 stolen from Target

“I saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community in a much bigger way to be able to fight for those issues,” LaMantia said. “You get to a point where you either can continue to scream a the TV or actually try to do something about it and that is what I wanted to do.”

LaMantia wants to improve healthcare in District 27 to include mental health services and is pushing for schools to be fully funded. But LaMantia says there are also infrastructure improvements that are needed.

“That we have funding on our counties so they can start working on our drainage issues and our infrastructure issues,” LaMantia said. ” That we have a voice in Austin for South Texas because in South Texas we have to fight for our issues.”

With this run-off election set both LaMantia and Stapleton are hoping voters on both sides will head to the polls on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that everyone in this community goes out and votes because when Austin and D.C. start looking at priorities they look at voter turnouts,” LaMantia said.

Early voting attracts more than 26,000 RGV voters

“What it’s about is uniting, win or lose, rain or shine, it’s about uniting this party, uniting our brothers and sisters, and coming out full and strong because we still have a battle until November,” Stapleton said.

The winner of this run-off election will face off against Republican candidate Adam Hinojosa in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

State of Texas: ‘There’s a sense of urgency’- Gun policy possibilities after the Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The questions come after every mass shooting. When will it end? How can we keep our families and ourselves safe? What needs to change? Will anything change? History shows mixed results for those calling for gun control legislation. In Texas, the legislative response after mass shootings has led to laws aiming to […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Cisneros calls on voters to check on ballots, has yet to concede

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Amids a close runoff in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 28th District, Congressman Henry Cuellar’s challenger Jessica Cisneros is calling on voters to make sure their votes are counted. Cisneros put a message out for voters Wednesday evening, asking mail-in voters to track their ballot and make sure it is counted. […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Cuellar narrowly defeats Cisneros in primary runoff

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Newly updated numbers from the Secretary of State’s office shows Representative Henry Cuellar will narrowly defeat Jessica Cisneros in Texas’ 28th Congressional District race. According to the Secretary of State’s office all 282 precincts have reported. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KHOU

May 24 Primary Election Runoff results: State and local races

HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections? That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below. Results for the races we're following will start to...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Villareal takes State Representative District 37 nomination

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Luis Villareal has won the nomination for Texas House District 37. Unofficial final results show Villarreal received 52% of the votes. Opponent Ruben Cortez received 48%. Villarreal will be facing Janie Lopez in the November Elections. Texas House of Representatives District 37 covers parts of Brownsville and Harlingen.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Rio Grande Valley Catholics praying for Uvalde

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday, Catholics across the Rio Grande Valley came to mass following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Parishioners at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville paid tribute to all those who lost their lives. Marti Cortez was just one of many parishioners who attended mass. Cortez tells […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Senate#Sen#Corruption#Term Limits#Election#Democratic#Brownsville Pd#Target
ValleyCentral

Ceremony planned for arrival of USS Kitty Hawk

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A ceremony will be held at Isla Blanca for the arrival of the USS Kitty Hawk next week. The USS Kitty Hawk, which was decommissioned in 2009, has been making its way to the Port of Brownsville since January to be broken down at the port’s ship-breaking facility. The Port of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cuellar calls victory over Cisneros in primary runoff

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Newly updated numbers from the Secretary of State’s office shows Representative Henry Cuellar will narrowly ahead of Jessica Cisneros in Texas’ 28th Congressional District race. According to the Secretary of State’s office, all 282 precincts have reported. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

NRA issues statement on Uvalde, plans Texas convention over weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A day after the fatal shooting of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights advocacy group, issued a statement regarding the tragic incident. The NRD offered their “deepest sympathies” to the families and victims of the Uvalde school shooting that […]
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Rochelle Garza takes Democratic nomination for Texas AG

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville native Rochelle Garza has won the Democratic nomination in the runoff primary for Texas Attorney General. Unofficial final results show Garza won 62% of the vote. Opponent Joe Jaworski received 38%. Garza will be running against Incumbent Ken Paxton in November.  It’s been more than two decades since a Democrat […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ValleyCentral

Roma ISD ensures safety at graduation ceremony

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Independent School District has ensured safety at its 2022 graduation ceremony. Even bringing in assistance from a special K-9, Yellow. The Roma ISD Police Department shared on its social media account some safety measures being enforced this graduation season. As the most protected graduation in the district’s history, more […]
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

Local organization holds Memorial weekend event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Memorial weekend has kicked off and many are honoring those who lost their lives serving the county. Joanna Bryant, the chair for Cameron County Conservatives, is one of the organizers of a Memorial weekend event in Harlingen. She said it is the second year the organization has held the event. People […]
HARLINGEN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
ValleyCentral

Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges. Bush is the only member of his famous family still in office, but Tuesday’s loss […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Weslaco community to hold BBQ fundraiser for Uvalde

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As the Uvalde Community continues to reel from Tuesday’s mass shooting, community members in Weslaco are lending a helping. Eloy De Leon is the founder of the Champions Barbeque Alliance and is leading the fundraiser this Saturday, May 28. De Leon tells ValleyCentral that all the cooks involved with the BBQ […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Secure lockout lifted at McAllen ISD

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District has lifted the secure lockout at all 30 campuses. Following reports of a suspicious vehicle to authorities, all McAllen ISD campuses were placed on secure lockout Thursday morning, according to McAllen ISD. The vehicle was described as a white or tan F-150 seen traveling southbound. With […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy