South Range heading to 4th-straight District Final with win over Champion
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range baseball team is heading back to the Division III District Final after the Raiders topped Champions 3-1 Monday night.
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
It is South Range’s 4th-straight trip to the District Final (there was no season in 2020 due to COVID).
The Raiders advance to the District Final on Wednesday where they will face Columbiana at Niles with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.
With the win, South Range improves to 17-2 on the season.
