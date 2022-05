MERIDIAN, Idaho — The period titled the "100 Deadliest Days" by the Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety (OHS) begins this weekend. In 2021, 92 people died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads from the start of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, according to OHS. Of those deaths, 73 people were in passenger vehicles: cars, pickups, or sport utility vehicles; 15 were on motorcycles; three were on an ATV or UTV; and one was a pedestrian.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO