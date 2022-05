Despite having one of the best seasons in program history, the Rutgers baseball team was unable to end its NCAA Tournament drought. The Scarlet Knights (44-15) did not receive an at-large bid to the competition during Monday’s selection show, landing just short as one of the first four teams out of the 64-team field. The program’s latest NCAA Tournament appearance remains the 2007 season, when Todd Frazier was dominating the diamond in Piscataway.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO