SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed after an altercation outside of a hookah bar on the northeast side turned deadly. Police officers responded to the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road just before 4:00 a.m. early Sunday morning for reports of a shooting. Police said that a group of people were leaving the hookah bar when some type of altercation broke out in the parking lot. Guns were pulled out and shots were fired, according to police. During the shootout, a young man in his 20s was mortally wounded, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found multiple shell casings at the location.

1 DAY AGO