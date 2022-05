KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Spring Fling coming to a close, several Knoxville area schools are making the most of their trip to central Tennessee. The Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders are Division 1 Single-A state champions. The Highlanders took on Madison Magnet in today’s championship game in Murfreesboro. It took penalty kicks to decide a winner in this matchup, and GP took the victory 3-2. Eli Colbert made the clutch game winning PK with keeper, Jeffri Valladares picking up the big time save to seal the deal for the Highlanders.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO