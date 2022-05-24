ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday

Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Stephen Ridings: No longer throwing

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Ridings (shoulder) isn't throwing at the moment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Ridings was reportedly throwing from flat ground a few weeks ago, so he may have encountered a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. However, Boone indicated that surgery is not being considered, thus it's unclear what Ridings' path toward a return currently looks like. Until more information is provided, a timeline for the right-handed hurler to make his season debut will remain murky.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Gabe Kapler skipping national anthem 'until I feel better about the direction of our country'

In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler penned a blog post and is protesting in his own way. He will not be coming out of the clubhouse or dugout onto the field for the playing of the national anthem for the time being. Kapler's protest began on Friday night prior to his team's eventual 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Optioned to Triple-A

Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Blasts first homer of season

Almora went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Giants. The Reds gave up a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, but Almora brought the team closer in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer. The 28-year-old has drawn four consecutive starts, and he has gone 7-for-16 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat for matinee

Rutschman isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ruschman started in the last six games and hit .200 with a triple, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather early Saturday while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench again Friday

Grisham remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates. The Padres will face their second straight southpaw (Jose Quintana), so Grisham will sit for the second straight game. He had effectively a true everyday role in center field for the first month of the season, but he's since slipped into a platoon with Jose Azocar in center field, with Azocar starting ahead of Grisham against five of the last six lefties the team has faced. Grisham is hitting just .157/.258/.250 on the season, so it's tough to say he deserves to reclaim the everyday job.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Tracking toward minimum IL stint

Renfroe (hamstring) said Saturday that he anticipates being ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Though Renfroe definitely said he doesn't think his hamstring will be a concern by the time Friday rolls around, he acknowledged that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Starts up rehab assignment

Adames (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday. Adames hasn't played since May 15 due to a left ankle sprain, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return from the 10-day injured list now that he's been cleared to suit up for the Brewers' Low-A affiliate. The team hasn't indicated whether Adames will require additional rehab games to begin the upcoming week, but the Brewers will presumably see how his ankle feels coming out of Sunday's action before determining his next steps. Assuming Adames is cleared to come off the IL within the next few days, he would take back everyday duties at shortstop, with Luis Urias sliding back over to third base and Jace Peterson moving into a bench role as a result.
MILWAUKEE, WI

