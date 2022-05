MOOSIC, Pa. — Seven On The 7th 100 Dinners Honoring Cody is not just a cookbook but a mother's love story honoring her son Cody Jude Barrasse who passed away at 22 years old on April 7, 2013 after being hit by a car as a pedestrian. “Seven on the 7th” describes the journey of his friends and family who were determined to keep his Spirit alive. For one hundred months, they have met for dinner at 7pm on the 7th of each month to remember Cody.

MOOSIC, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO