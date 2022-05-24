ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

State DOJ will review fatal police shooting

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tc1X_0fo4bW5400

SAN FRANCISCO ( BCN ) — State prosecutors will review and investigate an officer-involved shooting that left two dead in San Francisco on Thursday, officials with the California Department of Justice announced Monday.

Watch KRON4 News online

Police responded at 7:48 p.m. Thursday to aggravated assault at Mariposa and Owens streets in San Francisco. Two suspects died in the shooting, police said.

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, which leads the California Department of Justice, said the department is treating the officer-involved shooting as a qualifying event under Assembly Bill 1506 because of the uncertainty of the shooting.

AB 1506 requires the state Department of Justice to investigate any officer-involved shooting when it results in the death of an unarmed civilian. AB 1506 went into effect July 1. More information about AB 1506 can be found at https://oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents.

Here’s the two cheapest properties in San Francisco on Zillow

Thursday’s shooting is now under investigation by the California Department of Justice’s California police shooting investigation team for Northern California and other law enforcement partners.

Once the investigation is complete, the California Department of Justice’s special prosecutions section, which is inside the Criminal Law Division, will conduct an independent review.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Second man pleads guilty in plot to attack Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Ian Benjamin Rogers pleaded guilty Friday to being involved in a conspiracy to bomb the Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento. The DOJ said Rogers also pleaded guilty to weapons violations, including one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices and a count of possessing […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
KRON4 News

SF officers ‘quack the case,’ save baby ducklings

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – When a mother duck’s babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case. Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother’s frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police looking for missing woman

BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in his […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#Assembly#Ab 1506#The Criminal Law Division#Bay City News Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

CA workers could get “ultrahigh” heat conditions protections if bill passes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A bill making its way through the California state legislature could potentially set new protections for employees working in “ultrahigh” heat outdoors. If passed, Assembly Bill 2243 would require that the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board consider revising the heat illness standard for workers in industries like agriculture and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Emeryville scooterist crashes into moving car, taken to hospital

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A person riding a scooter crashed into a moving car on Saturday in Emeryville, police said in a Facebook post. The scooterist is “okay” and was taken to a local hospital. The incident happened on the intersection of 65th Street and Shellmound Street. Video posted by Emeryville police shows the scooterist […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms. Newsom will continue to work remotely and remain in isolation until Thursday, June 2, the governor’s officer said in a press release. He also received a prescription for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Police: LGBTQ youth nonprofit was evacuated after bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LYRIC, a nonprofit that focuses on servicing LGBTQ youth in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, announced it evacuated twice in the past month due to threatening voice mail messages, including a bomb threat. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the news to KRON4 on Thursday. The most recent evacuation was Monday, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police investigating prowling, attempted burglary incident

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a prowling and attempted burglary incident that occurred at a residence on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:11 a.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to Webster Street on a report of an unknown suspect who walked to the rear of a residence and attempted to […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy