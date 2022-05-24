ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minersville, PA

Police looking for individual wanted for sexual assault of a minor

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Minersville man is wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Pottsville Bureau of Police says they have obtained a felony arrest warrant for 19-year-old, Ryan John Matukewicz, due to an investigation that showed Matukewicz had sexually assaulted a minor in the summer of 2021.

Matukewicz is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Police: Father of fatal shooting suspect found driving wanted car
Police say all attempts to locate Matukewicz have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding where he is located or where he may be going is asked to call the police at 570-628-3792 or 570-622-1234 ext; 1333.

WBRE

PSP charge Hazleton man with strangulation

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man has been arrested and charged with strangulation, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, May 20, just before 10:00 a.m., State Troopers went to the Hazleton Apartments in Hazle Township to investigate the reported strangulation of a 22-year-old female. After the investigation, Anthony […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Arrest in Williamsport shooting investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S Marshals Task Force arrested a man police say has a connection to a Williamsport shooting on April 3. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, 22-year-old Daimeer Abdul Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Philadelphia Monday after his arrest warrant was issued for a Williamsport shooting. Investigators […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Pottsville, PA
Pottsville, PA
Minersville, PA
Minersville, PA
WBRE

Standoff with PSP lasts hours in Ashland

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after a standoff with police in Ashland, Sunday afternoon. According to law enforcement members of PSP-Frackville were sent to the 1000 block of Brock Street for a disturbance call. As Troopers arrived they learned that 49-year-old, Frank William Paul, had recently returned to the house […]
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Juveniles charged in connection with Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with assault of 5-month-old in Union County

GREGG TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Union County man is in custody after assaulting a 5-month-old child. According to law enforcement, on Saturday, April 30, troopers from PSP-Milton responded to the Evangelical Community Hospital for a 5-month-old female that was unresponsive. Police say around 10:00 a.m., 911 received a call […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two juveniles charged with arson in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two juvenile males were charged with arson, burglary, and other related charges on Friday, May 27. Officials say fire crews along with the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire on Market Street in Selinsgrove earlier this year in March. Through an investigation, police learned that two juvenile […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Harrisburg man struck by three vehicles in Columbia County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU )- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.  According to police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.   Police say as the fight continued, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drugs, stolen gun found on 18-year-old in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and multiple drugs. According to Hazleton Police 18-year-old Claudio Islas and two others were stopped while walking on North Cedar Street for suspected involvement in illegal activity on Tuesday. While investigating the trio, officers say they […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police seek community help in identifying West Pittston ‘lurker’

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they was was lurking around West Pittston. According to police there were two incidents on Friday and Sunday where multiple individuals were seen around the neighborhood. The individuals were seen in the area of Montgomery Avenue and […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Drug sweep results multiple arrests, 30 warrants issued

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police announced a team effort in a massive sweep to arrest 30 alleged drug dealers across Luzerne County. According to Kingston Police Cheif Richard J. Kotchick, a series of investigations were conducted over the last 9 to 12 months for multiple drug dealers. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police had […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Kingston police find parents of lost child

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police were asking the public for helping in finding the parents of a lost child. According to Kingston Police Department, officers located a lost child Friday evening. At 6:56 p.m. Kingston police stated the child has been reunited with his mother and is safe.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Baby left in car while parents break into house, police say

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— Police say a Lycoming County couple was arrested for trying to break into a condemned apartment while their 2-year-old child was in the car. The Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and upon arriving on the scene, police say they witnessed Brandon […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man covered in ticks arrested after police chase

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Monroe County arrested a man they say led them on a chase resulting in his body covered in ticks and mud. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Wednesday police were traveling on State Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township when they encountered a black Chevy Malibu driving […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Wilkes-Barre man stole money from deceased veteran

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after police say he stole money from a deceased veteran. Plains Township Police say Robert Hickey, age 43, used a deceased man’s debit card to take out money from an ATM and purchase goods in a Plains Township Sheetz on April 6. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Elementary student hit by car in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where an elementary school student was hit by a vehicle in Plains Township Friday afternoon. According to the Plains police chief, officers responded to the report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbott and Bailey Street. Eyewitness News was told […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

State Police bring in extra help for Memorial Day

MOUNTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— People are gearing up for the long holiday weekend, but it’s important to remember safety, especially when getting behind the wheel. Sadly the holidays bring more reckless drivers and alcohol-related crashes. The Montoursville State Police will have extra hands on deck this weekend to help keep drivers safe. It’s the time […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Arson investigations underway at Selinsgrove medical facility

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene of two separate fires that occurred on Wednesday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 24, at the Selinsgrove Center intermediate care facility. According to state documents, there are 250 residents currently living on the property with varying levels of intellectual disabilities […]
WBRE

Rally held in Luzerne County to end gun violence

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Luzerne County took to the community Saturday calling for an end to gun violence. In Dallas Saturday afternoon a line of mothers holding signs, standing along route 415 all to bring awareness to gun violence. “I don’t want to have to worry every time they walk out the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

