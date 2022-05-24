Police looking for individual wanted for sexual assault of a minor

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Minersville man is wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Pottsville Bureau of Police says they have obtained a felony arrest warrant for 19-year-old, Ryan John Matukewicz, due to an investigation that showed Matukewicz had sexually assaulted a minor in the summer of 2021.

Matukewicz is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Police say all attempts to locate Matukewicz have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding where he is located or where he may be going is asked to call the police at 570-628-3792 or 570-622-1234 ext; 1333.

