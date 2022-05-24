ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Blind Collinsville dog, Neko, still missing

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Sweet family is still searching for their blind dog, Neko, nearly a month after he disappeared in Collinsville.

On Friday night another search was conducted, but Neko was not found.

Though the Sweets are desperate to find him, they are also grateful for all the support they have received.

“This has shown me how amazing people can be, because I think a lot of people focus on how bad people are, and I’ll be the first to tell you that’s what I did. But seeing all these people come together and help complete strangers like that, we are just a simple little family North of Collinsville, we’ve had people from OKC, Texas come up.”

Anyone wishing to help in the search should visit the Facebook group “Bring Neko Home INFO & UPDATES”, which has nearly 5,000 members.

