Photo By Walt Mares: White crosses cover the grass at Clifton’s Veterans Park in preparation for Memorial Day on May 30. The crosses honor those who served America in the U.S. Armed Forces and have since passed away. The helmet on the monument belonged to the late Emilio Membrila. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He fought in the heroic and famous Battle of the Bulge in Europe. Membrila was taken prisoner by the Nazis but survived and was released at the end of the war when Germany finally surrendered to Allied forces. The battle was known not only for its ferocity but also for the heavy snowstorms and freezing cold temperatures. Membrila, a highly respected veteran, was an active member of the Clifton-Morenci American Legion Post 28 at the time of his passing.

CLIFTON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO