Hudson Valley icons named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Time Magazine released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022, and a handful of them have ties to the Hudson Valley.

Yonkers native hip-hop legend Mary J. Blige, Scarsdale High School alumnus and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and New York Attorney General Letitia James were included in this year's prestigious list.

Others on the list include Oprah Winfrey, Russian President Vladimir Putin and actress Zendaya.