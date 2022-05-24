ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Hudson Valley icons named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMrY1_0fo4ZcQI00

Time Magazine released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022, and a handful of them have ties to the Hudson Valley.

Yonkers native hip-hop legend Mary J. Blige, Scarsdale High School alumnus and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and New York Attorney General Letitia James were included in this year's prestigious list.

Others on the list include Oprah Winfrey, Russian President Vladimir Putin and actress Zendaya.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
State
New York State
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 men shot in the Bronx, injuries unknown

Police say three men were shot in a Bronx neighborhood Friday night. They say the incident happened on Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in Soundview at around 8:45 p.m. The three men were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The condition and ages of the victims are not known...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Letitia James
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Icons#Time Magazine#Scarsdale High School#Russian
News 12

4 people killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95, police say. The crash happened Sunday on I-95 south in Guilford. At least three of the victims were from Norwalk. Police identified the victims as Johnny Bookhardt, Caroline Bookhardt, and Patricia Greene-Kessler of Norwalk. They say the fourth victim Luis...
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
News 12

Guide: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. - The rest of Saturday's show has been canceled as storms move through the tri-state area. The 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition you won't want to miss!. Along with military and civilian performances you can also enjoy numerous displays...
BETHPAGE, NY
News 12

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Garden City

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Garden City, you may be a lucky winner. The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Garden City. The ticket was purchased at Garden City Super Pumper located at 791 Stewart Ave. The ticket is...
GARDEN CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy