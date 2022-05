CHEYENNE, Wyo. — My family traveled to Chicago last weekend to attend the memorial for my little sister Colleen. She did not want a funeral, but a party where stories would be told and a toast given. I find as I get older, it takes a wedding or a funeral to get families together. I loved seeing everyone, but hated the reason. Colleen was a great woman, and she will be missed.

