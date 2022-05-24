ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River community among hardest hit by severe weather

By Sydney Heiberger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Communities around the region are still cleaning up after Monday afternoon’s wave of severe weather. Among the hardest hit was the Rocky River community in Northeast Charlotte.

Portions of Rocky River Road were blocked well into the evening on Monday as crews worked to clear fallen trees and power lines off the road.

Duke Energy reports at least 4,000 people in the area were without power. As of about 8:30 p.m., that number had dropped into the hundreds, with power expected to be restored fully by midnight to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“We experienced the rain coming horizontal instead of vertical. We knew at that point in time that something was happening,” said Rocky River resident Raeford Bustle.

A large tree in front of Phyllis Coates’ home on Bellingham Lane fell, taking down a web of power lines. She says she feels lucky the tree didn’t hit her home.

“My car is about a mile down the road, and I thank God the police allowed me to walk to get back down here,” said Coates. “I’m 70 years old. Never in my life lived through a tornado or any type of this weather.”

Much of the damage was limited to cars and yards, but David Duke says a large branch fell onto his home, leaving a hole. He says branches are also leaning up against his windows.

“I own a moving company in Charlotte so I’m going to have my guys out here first thing in the morning and we’re going to start cleaning up the place,” said Duke.

A private search-and-rescue contractor said he helped rescue one woman from her home, after beams in her bedroom collapsed, leaving her trapped. Thankfully, he says she was not hurt.

Neighbors were out in force helping each other clean off yards using leaf blowers, rakes, and chainsaws. Though it was hard work, they reminded each other of important lessons from the storm.

“You can replace property, but not your life,” said Coates.

“I have seen enough to know that I don’t want to mess with Mother Nature,” said Bustle.

