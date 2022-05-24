ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Two trees nearly land on top of Scarsdale home during Sunday storm

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago
A Scarsdale family is lucky to be alive after two trees nearly landed on top of their home on Heathcote Road.

The trees now lie on the property's front yard, the sidewalk is ripped up, and the roots are exposed. Other roads are still closed with power lines still down.

Neighbors say the storm passed through quickly late Sunday night but brought powerful winds, thunder, and lightning along with it.

Con Edison is working to restore power to the last few customers who are still in the dark tonight but didn't have an estimated restoration time yet.

