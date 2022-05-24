ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Sterling man arrested for aggravated battery

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - A man was arrested following a fight that injured a person in Sterling....

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road. Along with the new logo comes a new race route. A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County. I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of...
MOLINE, IL
lite987whop.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest of Illinois man

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect injured 2 with rifle buttstock

A 32-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he hit two people in the head with the buttstock of a rifle. Jeremy Dora faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon, willful injury-causing bodily injury and assault while participating in a felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
DAVENPORT, IA
WIFR

Rockford man behind bars for domestic battery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man in behind bars tonight after Dekalb police say 21-year-old Seth Brumfield was arrested on charges of domestic battery to a pregnant person. Dekalb police say they learned Brumfield had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend in a vehicle at a residence in...
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect assaults woman in the street Sunday; officers find gun, marijuana in home

A Davenport man is behind bars after police say officers found a gun and packaged marijuana in his home after he assaulted a woman early Sunday. Derron Williams, 29, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance violation, and a serious misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, court records say.
KWQC

Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque. Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The three victims are expected to survive. Officers...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police arrested 26-year-old Trevor Boyd for allegedly choking and hitting his pregnant girlfriend. Court documents say Boyd and his girlfriend were leaving a family gathering at approximately 8:00 pm on May 22nd, 2022, when he became angry with her. While in a vehicle, Boyd reportedly choked the her until she nearly blacked out and then punched her in the stomach several times.
DUBUQUE, IA
qctoday.com

Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police located and collected numerous spent shell casings, bullets and other evidence from the street and sidewalk in front of 1024 W. 6th St. Police said...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found on rooftop of Weinberg Arcade.

Galesburg Police just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 22nd, responded to the Weinberg Arcade in downtown Galesburg for a well-being check. Dispatch advised officers a male subject had climbed the fire escape of the building. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were already on the scene speaking with 46-year-old Kevin M. Wilson of Galesburg who was on the roof of the building standing on the ledge. According to police reports, Wilson was heavily intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies and officers told Wilson to come down and he slowly complied. When Wilson reached the bottom, law enforcement asked why he was up there to which Wilson said he was just using the restroom. Wilson became agitated and began yelling at officers – who had trouble understanding what he was saying due to his slurred speech. He was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Wilson was charged with Trespassing and Public Intoxication.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Dangerous fugitive’ sought in connection to fatal Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police said they are searching for a “dangerous fugitive” in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday in Rock Island. An arrest warrant was issued for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 19-year-old Dasavion Foster. Foster was found around 2:55 p.m. May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
KWQC

One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead, and another person was hurt, after a crash in rural Dubuque County. The Patrol says someone driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Van lost control while driving west on Millville Road, northeast of Epworth. They say just after 7 Sunday night, the van went into the ditch and rolled. That happened at 21833 Millville Road.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man sentenced to 10 years for gun-related incident

A 29-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Ryan Michael Shumaker was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a felon, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
WIFR

Man fights for his life after shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man sustains life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 18th Avenue on Saturday. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 1:2:00 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate. This story will be updated.
NBC Chicago

15 Injured, 1 Seriously, in LaSalle County Boat Fire: State Police

An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL

