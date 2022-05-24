ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres to give away puppy calendars for orphan pets awareness

By Domenick Candelieri
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The Padres and Helen Woodward Animal Center are partnering to find homes for orphan pets, bringing awareness to the sixth annual cause this Sunday at Petco Park, the animal shelter announced Monday.

A puppies calendar, featuring many of the team’s players with adorable adoptables, will be given away to the first 35,000 fans at the 1:10 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the animal center. Those attending the game also have a chance to meet the four-legged cuties at the gate.

“It’s obvious that Padres players have a heart for animals when we see them interacting with our orphan pups during the calendar photoshoot,” said Jackie Kelleher, a social media manager for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. “Their love for supporting rescue gives me another reason to root for them each season.”

The Padres players were able to spend time with the orphan puppies during a photoshoot in Peoria, Arizona, where the Friars take part in spring training, the animal center said. High-profile players like Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove and Jake Cronenworth can be seen on the calendars cuddling with the orphan pups.

    Padres player Mike Clevinger with a pup as part of the team’s effort in bringing awareness to orphan pets. (Helen Woodward Animal Center)
    Padres player Ha-seong Kim with a pup as part of the team’s effort in bringing awareness to orphan pets. (Helen Woodward Animal Center)
    Padres player Wil Myers with a pup as part of the team’s effort in bringing awareness to orphan pets. (Helen Woodward Animal Center)
    Padres player Trent Grisham with a pup as part of the team’s effort in bringing awareness to orphan pets. (Helen Woodward Animal Center)

“We deeply appreciate that the Padres and Petco extend this incredible opportunity to promote orphan pets year after year,” said Renee Resko, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s vice president of development. “Saving lives takes teamwork and we can’t think of a better team to help us send our cuties to forever homes.”

For anyone interested in adopting a new fuzzy puppy, they can contact the Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at 858-756-4117 ext. 1, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Community Policy