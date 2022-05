CHICO, Calif. — As the City of Chico continues enforcing its anti-camping ordinances, the city still needs to designate two alternative locations for the homeless. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, the city has to designate three locations total. Out of the city's three proposed in early May, the city council only moved forward with one on the corner of Cohasset and Eaton Rds.

