ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Tyndall students take part in month-long mock trial exercise

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7y3s_0fo4YhwY00

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A group of local seventh graders had a special learning opportunity on Monday.

A civics class at Tyndall Academy hosted a mock trial that they’ve been preparing for, for over a month. The class was learning about the difference between criminal and civil trials.

A Bay District Schools police officer, Larry Dickey, teamed up with the civics teacher to give the students a real-life experience.

Wee Care Park gets mural makeover

The class staged a burglary and went through an investigation, interrogation, arrest and a jury trial. Classmates worked together to pull off the event and learn during the process.

“It teaches them, number one, about the law and how everything works,” Officer Dickey said. “Number two, it also teaches them how to come together as a team, how teamwork works, how to deliberate, how to do several different things and life skills that they’re going to have to have when they eventually move on.”

Officer Dickey said the mock trial process went smoothly.

He hopes that when these students are in the eighth grade next year, they can take their knowledge and mentor younger kids about the mock trial process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Callaway Masonic Lodge honors fallen veterans

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)– Members of the Callaway Masonic Lodge remembered fallen soldiers by placing American flags in the Callaway cemetery on Memorial Day. The cemetery is privately owned, but managed by the city of Callaway, members of the masonic lodge shared with us. Although there is no exact number, dozens of veterans have been laid […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Sheriff introduces new autism program

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is bringing a new autism program to the county. Sheriff’s deputies are distributing colorful autism awareness decals to those who care for people with autism. They suggest placing one in the caregiver’s vehicle’s back window and another by the front door of their home. When […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

GCSC and PanCare officials partner to open a clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — PanCare Health and Gulf Coast State College officials are counting down the days until Tuesday. They said they can hardly wait to open a new healthcare facility at the college’s Panama City location. “Any way you view it, this partnership is a win-win for our college and our community,” College […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Financial literacy class required at BDS next year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools officials are preparing for a new state-mandated high school class. A new state law will require all Florida high school students to take a financial literacy course to graduate. Bay District high schools already have financial literacy embedded in economics classes, and each senior goes through an […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Bay County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Bay Co. biannual waste amnesty days begin this week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days will begin Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Steelfield landfill off of State Road 79. Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge. If you’re wanting to take advantage of the waste amnesty days, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Triumph approves $7.6 million for FSU-PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City has received approval of a $7.6 million grant to provide partial funding for its Collegiate Laboratory High School.  The award comes from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc., a nonprofit corporation that oversees the expenditure of money recovered from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.  The start-up […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Memorial Day Ceremony to take place in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Local Panama City Beach veterans are honoring the fallen and reminding the community that Memorial Day is more than just a three-day weekend, it’s an opportunity to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555 and the American Legion Post 402 will be hosting […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Texas school shooting prompts more security at BDS

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Texas school shooting cast a dark cloud over the last day of school in Bay County on Wednesday. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay District Schools weren’t taking any chances when it comes to security on the last day of school after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Trial#Tyndall Air Force Base#Tyndall Academy
WMBB

Walton deputies respond after school threat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton High School students had extra law enforcement on campus Thursday for their last day of school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department responded with a heavier presence on the Walton High School campus after finding a written threat on the girl’s bathroom wall. Local […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Recruiting in a digital age

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Recruiting for the U.S. Air Force has changed since the coronavirus pandemic started. U.S. Air Force recruiters have noticed a hesitancy for people coming to talk with them in person. They’ve also been limited to what they can do in-person. As a result, recruiters have had to rely on social […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC Commissioners apply for grant for St. Andrew School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for a Historic Preservation Special Category grant for the St. Andrew school. The grant is a 50/50 match for the $500,000 contribution the city has in hand for a total of $1-million. It will allow the multi-phase restoration process on the old school […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WMBB

Memorial Day events in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend. If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list: Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Authorities investigating Walton High School threat

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department said there will be additional officers at the county’s schools on Thursday after a threat, according to a Facebook post. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Walton High School where an unknown person wrote a “vague” statement in the girl’s bathroom referencing […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven contemplates changing charter

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city commissioners are considering changes to the city’s charter. The proposals are the result of residents saying the charter is outdated. Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said most of the changes can be accomplished by simply updating the charter’s language. For instance, it currently refers to city managers […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Future Panama City arts and events venues taking shape

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners and the public saw Phase I of the new Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center for the first time during a Thursday public workshop. Many were impressed by the developers’ vision for the venue. “We’re all really tired of driving five hours to Atlanta, five hours […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCBPD prepares for Memorial Day Weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After spring break riots, Panama City Beach Police are preparing for more crowds over Memorial Day Weekend. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez is expecting large crowds over the next few days. Talamantez said there will be more officers on the street than usual over the weekend. “We’re […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Increased law enforcement presence for Memorial Day Weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement officials are urging people not to drink and drive over Memorial Day Weekend. “Anytime we anticipate more visitors we’re going to have more deputies out on patrol in those areas that we anticipate the crowds,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “Most of all […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy