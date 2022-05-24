Recently signed ‘Free the Growler’ bill makes changes to support Minnesota craft breweries

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – Changes to Minnesota’s liquor laws went into effect Monday after the Free the Growler Bill was signed over the weekend.

The law allows breweries that produce up to 150,000 barrels a year to sell growlers, or large containers of beer.

The state of Minnesota is also allowing small and mid-sized breweries to sell 4- and 6-packs of beer directly to customers.

The CEO of Island City Brewing Company, Douglas Irwin, says the changes will lead to more sales.

“That allows us to take those products that we already have available and sell them to our customers who are looking for it without having to sell it at wholesale price to retailers and travel to other cities to get that into stores,” said Irwin.

Before these revisions, the only breweries allowed to sell 64-ounce growlers were those producing 20,000 barrels of beer or fewer annually.

