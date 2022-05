Chicago police say that five people are dead and at least 21 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far during the Memorial Day weekend. In the first deadly shooting, a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of South Artesian in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was struck to the head by gunfire at approximately 1:31 p.m. and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO