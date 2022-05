NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. motorcycles crash in the area of Main Street in Northfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the unnamed male driver, who was operating the vehicle under the influence, veered into the lane of opposite traffic, crashing into several motorcycles. According to the District Attorney’s office, two children were passengers in the car.

NORTHFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO