Transit Police report arresting a total of four teens for a knifepoint robbery attempt that turned into a beating at Shawmut station on the Red Line on Monday. Police say they arrested three teens in Harambee Park in Dorchester around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. All were either 14 or 15, so too young to have their names released. Police had earlier arrested a 15-year-old for his alleged role in the attack, near the station Bluebikes station.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO