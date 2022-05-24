ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people displaced by Lincoln duplex fire

By Joseph McCarty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A fire in a dryer forced two people out of their home Monday...

