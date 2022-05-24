Two people displaced by Lincoln duplex fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews are working to put out an active fire at a north Lincoln apartment complex. According to Lincoln Police, the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the Superior Place Apartments near 14th and Superior Streets in Lincoln. Authorities ask you to avoid...
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two women died in a crash on O Street late Sunday night and 19 people were hospitalized according to Lincoln Police. Bryan Medical Center confirmed it’s treating a patient involved in this crash in critical condition, and another in serious condition; it’s treated and released eight others.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a south Lincoln business Saturday. According to LPD, a vehicle drove into Braede Fresh Express Cafe at the corner of 33rd and Pioneers Blvd just before noon. Authorities said the driver mistook the accelerator for the...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 15-year-old suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting at Seacrest Park will be charged as an adult, according to court documents. Court documents show that Leshawn Rogers II will be charged with three felony counts. Rogers was wearing a ski mask when he shot into...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Thursday after she led deputies on a chase near Branched Oak Lake, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 11:30 p.m., a deputy tried to pull over a truck for speeding near 126th Street and Raymond Road. The driver refused and sped off, according to Wagner.
After a sun-filled Saturday, the clouds returned on Sunday. It was a very warm, windy, and humid day. High temperatures managed to rise into the upper-80s and low-90s across southeast Nebraska. All indications are pointing towards Lincoln remaining dry on Sunday evening. However, storms are likely well to the northwest...
After a sun-filled day with temperatures in the 80s, clouds return on Saturday evening. While Lincoln stays dry on Saturday evening, western and northern Nebraska are dodging storms. Lincoln should remain dry overnight Saturday, although skies will be mostly cloudy. It will be a warm and breezy night, with a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Butterfly Bakery is teaming up with VictimsFirst to host a fundraiser on Saturday for victims of the Uvalde school shooting. VictimsFirst supports families of mass casualty events by covering medical and funeral expenses. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 20 percent of the proceeds that...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man with a long history of mental illness when he killed the grandfather of two Nebraska football players more than two decades ago has died in prison. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that Russell Harms died in the...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The community is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln on Monday. The events were organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with help from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3600 O St. – The...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southwest High School was one of several high schools that graduated students at Pinnacle Bank Arena this weekend. Approximately 3,000 students graduated in total over the holiday weekend, according to Lincoln Public Schools’ Mindy Burbach. With over three hundred students in the graduating...
