Tre Edwards, nation's No. 6 inside linebacker, previews Friday decision; Arizona, Cal, Oregon, UCLA finalists

By Andrew Nemec
 6 days ago

Mater Dei Catholic High School (California) defensive standout Tre Edwards is one of the top inside linebacker prospects in the country.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound playmaker has offers from the majority of the Pac-12 Conference, as well as Arkansas, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others.

But on Monday, Edwards indicated he is ready to make a decision, announcing a Friday commitment date as well as four finalists: Arizona, California, Oregon and UCLA.

He broke down each of those finalists for SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec .

Arizona : "The main thing that stands out with Arizona is how much experience their coaching staff has. They've brought in a lot of guys who have been at the highest level, so they know what they are talking about, they all have very good experience and they are all looking to turn the program around."

California : "The main thing that stands out with them is coach (Peter) Sirmon. He's an amazing coach. He's played at the highest level and he knows his stuff. Also, their academics stand out."

Oregon : "The new staff, I just love their energy there. They just give off a really good vibe."

UCLA : "Ken Norton Jr., he's one of the greatest to ever do it. That's a big factor. The overall vibe there - the football and the academics as well."

Here's what 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman had to say about Edwards as a prospect :

"Edwards is a stout run stopper, able to fire through gaps and stop the running back in the backfield. Can bring the heat to a quarterback too. Shows plus instincts and athleticism. Physical backer, a sure tackler who will end plays on first contact. Solid in pass coverage and can move fluidly in space. A three-down backer with his ability to make plays against the run and the pass."

Junior season highlights

