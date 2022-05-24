ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Bystanders killed in Sacramento car chase leave behind 2 children

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uSq1_0fo4XGGq00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The two bystanders killed during a car chase in Sacramento on Saturday were identified as Tien Le and Binh Nguyen, a married couple.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue around 8:45 a.m. when they saw two vehicles driving recklessly.

Police said officers turned on their lights, drove after the two cars and were led on a half-mile pursuit. According to the California Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles crashed into Nguyen and Le on Stockton Boulevard, near 65th Street, less than a minute later.

Oroville tree trimmer found guilty in serial killings

The couple was killed in the crash, and the driver of the car being chased was seriously injured. According to officials, the other vehicle was able to get away and has not been found.

Le and Nguyen reportedly leave behind a 5-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash, and the Sacramento Police Department is reviewing the pursuit to ensure it complies with its policy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Reckless driver in Modesto arrested after police pursuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
FOX40

Vacaville Police shuts down Fiesta Days after shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was cut short after a shooting occurred Sunday night. According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers responded to gunfire at the event around 7:44 p.m. They found one victim who had suffered a wound to the leg which was not life-threatening. Police obtained a description […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Driver survives near death collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP. According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Vehicles#Violent Crime
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

A Tuolumne burglary arrest leads to a string of connected crimes

TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes. According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and […]
TUOLUMNE, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured after vehicles collide and burst into flames

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was hospitalized after the vehicles they were driving collided and burst into flames near San Andreas on Saturday. The CHP did not specify where the crash occurred however, they said it was near the community of San Andreas. According to the CHP, a Ford vehicle […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
FOX40

Wrong-way driver endangers children while driving under the influence: CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 31-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment while allegedly traveling on the wrong side of a freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.  Before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the CHP said it received 911 calls of a wrong-way driver speeding at 100 miles […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

CHP cautions drivers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement issued a warning ahead of Memorial Day weekend after officers arrested a woman who was reportedly going 100 mph, with children in the car.  It happened before 2:30 a.m. Thursday when dispatchers started getting calls about a wrong-way driver speeding on Highway 99 from Laguna Boulevard. The California Highway […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Van crashes into tree near Woodland, killing 3

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man and two women died and several other people were injured Thursday afternoon when a van crashed into a tree.  The crash happened on County Road 13, west of Zamora, just after 3 p.m. The site is about 35 miles west of Sacramento. According […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

North Highland homes threatened by grass fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District put out a vegetation fire located in the middle of several North Highland homes Saturday. According to Metro Fire, winds spread the fire into a shed and a large outbuilding that Metro Fire considered a total loss. All houses near the blaze are safe since […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after Maserati goes airborne and crashes into four vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died of his injuries on Wednesday after causing a five-car vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 1:55 p.m. when a 35-year-old man in 2016 Maserati coupe driving around 90 mph westbound on 47th Avenue […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

28-year-old woman drives into tree along I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash: CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV was a 34-year-old woman and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County puts CEO on paid leave months after deadly crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Almost two weeks after saying he was the driver who killed a Rocklin teen, Placer County CEO Todd Leopold was placed on paid administrative leave, the county said. According to a Placer County spokesperson, Jane Christenson will serve as Acting County Executive.  The reason for the county placing him on leave […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Father, son allegedly involved in string of burglaries and scams

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in numerous scams and burglaries with his son in three different counties, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  Steve John, 49, of Sacramento, was served a search warrant at his residence in Sacramento County. The warrant was served by sheriff’s […]
FOX40

Stockton police: Suspect fired gun while trying to run from officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man they arrested Wednesday night had shot at officers and tried to escape.  On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Legg.  Police said they tried to contact Legg on Wednesday for warrants, but he shot at them. Legg allegedly ran from them and hid in […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy