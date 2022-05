Lorraine June Miller, 71, of Addison, formerly of Vero Beach, Florida, entered into rest on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home. Lorraine was born on July 12, 1950 in Denver, Colorado. She had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone that needed it. She was very loving and had a great sense of humor. She was one of a kind.

ADDISON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO