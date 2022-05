May’s closing stretch has been rough, but the month should end on a fantastic note. After dealing with nearly two dozen tornado warnings over the past week, bright sunshine returns to the WCCB Charlotte viewing area this weekend. This evening, a passing cold front will do an efficient job of clearing out the moisture, but don’t expect a drastic cooldown. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s in the Metro for Saturday and Sunday, as high pressure builds in from the west.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO