The national average cost of a gallon of gas went up slightly, but the statewide average held steady over the last 24 hours. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of a gallon of gas went up by nearly a penny, but for many, the average will remain at $4.61 a gallon. Last week, the average was two cents lower at $4.59, with a $4.17 a gallon average reported last month and a $3.04 per gallon average last year at this time.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO