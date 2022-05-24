ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

South Beloit Police looking for robbery suspect

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers were called to the Mobil Gas Station on...

Rockford shooting injures 1

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO) — A man sustained what authorities said are life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of 18th Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time. Continue following MyStateLine.com...
ROCKFORD, IL
South Beloit, IL
South Beloit, IL
11 people shot, two fatally, on Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, on Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. Friday near 17th and Atkinson. A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The fatal shootings happened about an hour apart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Are Looking For this Alleged Thief

The Loves Park Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured individual who was involved in fraudulent bank transactions in the Winnebago and Boone County areas. The suspect drove the pictured grey Mazda CX-9 with stolen registration plate(s) during the transactions. Anyone with information can contact the Loves Park Police...
ROCKFORD, IL
Case against man accused in east side balcony shooting to move forward

MADISON, Wis. — The case against a man accused of shooting another man multiple times last month will move forward. Online court records show that a judge found enough evidence against Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, to allow the case to be bound over for trial. However, prosecutors want more time to consider bringing additional charges against him. RELATED: Madison police arrest...
Credit card fraud attempt, Caledonia police seek suspect

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to spend $2,800 at Best Buy using a stolen credit card. The attempted fraud happened on May 10. Police said the suspect used cards stolen out of a purse from a parking lot on State Highway 38.
MPD: 3 people stabbed at Club LaMark, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. ﻿ According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
One dead in apartment building fall

East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Madison man accused of robbing two area businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man from Madison has been accused of robbing two Madison businesses in April, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Scott C. Tolliver allegedly robbed the McDonald’s on Regent Street and Walgreens on East Campus Mall at around 9 p.m. on April 15, 2022. The University of Wisconsin-Madison issued an alert on the night of the alleged incidents, warning the public to avoid the area.
Teen shoots himself in the leg running from Freeport police

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to flee from police on Monday, police said. According to Freeport Police, officers were investigating a report of a group of armed people standing on the porch of a house in the 100 block of South Cherry Avenue around 4:13 […]
Victim’s name released in deadly Lee County crash

UPDATE: The Dixon Police Department has identified Terry Strege as the man killed in the accident. His father, James Strege, also of Ashton, remains at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition. An autopsy on Terry Strege will be conducted at a later date. A 65-year-old man from Ashton, IL is dead […]
DIXON, IL

