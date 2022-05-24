South Beloit Police looking for robbery suspect

We have had 74 different reports of shots fired in Winnebago County in the last 24 hours. To be fair, most are probably the same incident, but reported a few different times. Pretty much every part of Rockford, has had a shots fired report in the last 24 hours…. Most...
ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO) — A man sustained what authorities said are life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of 18th Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time. Continue following MyStateLine.com...
Twerkers on Whitman and Rockton, and 6th and Jefferson. Vehicle reported in the river near the 500 block of Blake near Kent Creek, unfounded. Someone being jumped, outside the Ru Marche in downtown Rockford. Shots fired near Alpine and Newburg.
MILWAUKEE – 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, on Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. Friday near 17th and Atkinson. A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The fatal shootings happened about an hour apart...
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after he escaped a standoff on Wednesday. Police tell WISN 12 News that Ricardo Garcia is accused of robbing a grocery store on Tuesday. No one was injured in that robbery. Video obtained by WISN 12 News...
The Loves Park Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured individual who was involved in fraudulent bank transactions in the Winnebago and Boone County areas. The suspect drove the pictured grey Mazda CX-9 with stolen registration plate(s) during the transactions. Anyone with information can contact the Loves Park Police...
MADISON, Wis. — The case against a man accused of shooting another man multiple times last month will move forward. Online court records show that a judge found enough evidence against Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, to allow the case to be bound over for trial. However, prosecutors want more time to consider bringing additional charges against him. RELATED: Madison police arrest...
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to spend $2,800 at Best Buy using a stolen credit card. The attempted fraud happened on May 10. Police said the suspect used cards stolen out of a purse from a parking lot on State Highway 38.
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It had been approximately 12:40 AM in the neighborhood of the Locust st. Initial reports are saying gunfire was heard in the area. There are reports of property damages, and possible injuries. Officials have not yet released any information on this incident, or suspects.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday and arrested Keon Turner, 20, on gun charges. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 400 block of North Van Buren Avenue around 9:35 p.m. The victims in the incident told police that Turner had forced a bedroom door […]
East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man from Madison has been accused of robbing two Madison businesses in April, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Scott C. Tolliver allegedly robbed the McDonald’s on Regent Street and Walgreens on East Campus Mall at around 9 p.m. on April 15, 2022. The University of Wisconsin-Madison issued an alert on the night of the alleged incidents, warning the public to avoid the area.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to flee from police on Monday, police said. According to Freeport Police, officers were investigating a report of a group of armed people standing on the porch of a house in the 100 block of South Cherry Avenue around 4:13 […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Ikham Sayavong, 44, and Suwitchai Patthumma, 30, after a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine were reportedly found during a traffic stop. Police said the men were pulled over in the 2200 block of Charles Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The gun and drugs were discovered in the […]
UPDATE: The Dixon Police Department has identified Terry Strege as the man killed in the accident. His father, James Strege, also of Ashton, remains at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition. An autopsy on Terry Strege will be conducted at a later date. A 65-year-old man from Ashton, IL is dead […]
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a deadly car accident near 37th and Sheridan on the city's north side Tuesday night, May 24. It's another life lost due to reckless driving in the city of Milwaukee. Forty-year-old Teion Cooper was the victim. "It's sad,...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman bit an officer during an arrest. According to police, officers stopped a car driving without its lights on at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday morning at W. Centerway and N. Academy Street. During the stop, the officer determined that the front seat passenger, Shasta Howell, 43, of Brodhead, […]
