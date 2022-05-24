U.S. Stocks Closed Lower Friday After Volatile Week

U.S. stocks closed Thursday's session lower following a volatile session, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 had their worst day since 2020. Investor remain cautious amid fears of inflation and a potential recession. However, so far, the S&P 500 has been able to avoid bear market territory. Sylvia Jablonski, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Defiance ETFs, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. 'There's certainly a risk that the broader index goes there [bear market territory]. It's certainly something that can happen in the short term. I don't expect that to be how we end the year; but, I think in the next couple of weeks we might see S&P hit bear market territory,' she says.