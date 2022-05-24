ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Arby’s just launched its first-ever hamburger, and it’s made with Wagyu beef

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FvNQ_0fo4V61t00

(WGHP) — Arby’s likes to claim, “We have the meats,” but there’s been one notably missing from the menu: the hamburger. That is, until now.

For a limited time, Arby’s will offer the new “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” for $5.99. The burger is set to be available for about two months from Monday through July 31. The burger comes with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce all between a brioche bun.

Hardee’s fast food chain plans ‘holistic renovations, technology advancements and streamlined operations’

Arby’s, known for its roast beef sandwiches, has never sold a hamburger, so while it may seem to be standard fare in the fast food world, it’s somewhat groundbreaking for this chain. And they’re not stepping in slowly.

Arby’s new Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is made using a blend of your typical ground beef as well as Wagyu beef. In the culinary world, Wagyu is the crème de la crème, known not only for its flavor but its rarity.

Wagyu beef is beef made specifically from one of four breeds of cow —Japanese Black, Japanese Polled, Japanese Brown and Japanese Shorthorn—all of which originated (surprise, surprise) in Japan. The term “wagyu” literally means Japanese cow.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is officially back!

If you’re wondering, “What’s the big deal? It’s just a cow from Japan,” the American Wagyu Association is happy to educate. The organization says on its website:

“The unique taste and tenderness of highly marbled Wagyu beef makes for an unrivalled eating experience. That is why Wagyu beef is finding its way into the repertoires of Gourmet cooks and fine restaurants across the US.

Not only is it a gastronomic delight, but it’s healthy for you too. Health experts have discovered the mono-unsaturated to saturated fat ratio is higher in Wagyu than in other beef and, the saturated fat contained in Wagyu is different. Forty percent is in a version called stearic acid, which is regarded as having a minimal impact in raising cholesterol levels. The profile of marbled Wagyu beef is more beneficial and healthier to human health.

So why is Arby’s taking this step?

“There are too many bad burgers out there,” Arby’s says on its site. “That’s why Arby’s created THIS burger with Wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Person shot at train station in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, according to the Greensboro Police Department. J. Douglas Gaylon Depot is both a bus and train station on 234 East Washington Street in Downtown Greensboro. Officers came to the depot in response to the shooting at 5:50 p.m. and police are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem family gets ‘swatted’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Beef#Fast Food#Food Drink#Arby#Wghp#American#Hardee#Wagyu Steakhouse Burger#Japanese#Taco Bell#Mexican Pizza
FOX8 News

Greensboro crash closes East Bessemer Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of East Bessemer Avenue were closed early Sunday morning due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. East Bessemer Avenue was closed in both directions from 1:03 a.m. until around 3:23 a.m. The closure was between the intersections of Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue. There is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools considering body scanners

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools are considering implementing body scanners throughout the school system. Guilford County Schools sent out a request for proposals on a body scanning system as well as their specifications on what such a system would look like. Some of the features desired by the school district are: A […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Community reaction to King police officer shooting

KING, N.C. (WGHP) —  The tight-knit community of King was rocked last night by the shooting of a police officer and the death of a suspect on Sunday morning. Many of the neighborhood’s residents were asleep as shots rang back and forth between officers and the suspects that police say they attempted to pull over […]
KING, NC
FOX8 News

2 I-40 crashes within 5 miles of the other in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed in both directions of Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The first crash was on I-40 East at Mile Marker 196 near the exit for Interstate 74. The second crash was on I-40 West at Mile Marker 201 near […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

King Police Officer was shot in the head, says King Chief of Police

KING, N.C. (WGHP) —  A King Police Officer is shot and a suspect is dead in a deadly confrontation on Sunday morning, according to King Chief of Police J.J. Boyette. Chief Boyette provided FOX8 with the following information on the events of Sunday morning: The injured officer was struck with a single bullet to the […]
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Virginia man found dead near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body found in Reidsville has been identified, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. According to a release, on May 27 around 1 p.m., deputies located the body of a man in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. The man was identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy