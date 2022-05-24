ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan's UK Digital Bank Processed 20 Million Payments in 8 Months

 6 days ago
JPMorgan’s consumer bank Chase in Britain, a digital venture, now has over half a million customers, Reuters wrote Monday (May 23). Chase in Britain launched just eight months ago. The bank has been using Britain as a test region to debut digital consumer banking services outside of the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Chase Bank#Digital Banking#Consumer Banking#Uk#Uk Digital Bank Processed#Reuters#Nutmeg
