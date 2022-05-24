JPMorgan's UK Digital Bank Processed 20 Million Payments in 8 Months

This week, U.S. policymakers and regulators made their cases on crypto assets and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). While regulators tend to be very skeptical about cryptocurrencies, even saying that the digital assets depend on “hype,” the position on CBDCs is more positive. Lawmakers, on the other hand, may have a less negative view on crypto assets, and two senators will introduce comprehensive crypto legislation in June. On financial consumer protection, the CFPB released several papers and blogs adding pressure on credit cards to modify their data practices and announced the creation of a new office that, among other things, will increase the scrutiny over Big Tech companies. Lawmakers may introduce legislation to ban app stores from hosting apps that accept payments with digital yuan.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO