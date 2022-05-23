North Texas roster rankings Nos. 15-11: We kick off this year's countdown with veteran contributors

Buy Now North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi (39) carries the ball as Miami (Ohio) defensive back Ambe’ Caldwell closes in during the Mean Green’s loss to the RedHawks at Toyota Stadium last season in the Frisco Football Classic. Adeyi was one of UNT’s more productive offensive players in 2021. DRC file photo

North Texas is headed into the summer months after a productive spring that culminated with a showcase last month, when the Mean Green elected to forgo a traditional spring game.

The showcase was more of a practice format but still offered a good look at where the Mean Green stand heading into the 2022 season.

UNT has quite a few talented players returning and a few midterm additions who appear to have the ability to make a significant impact.

We will rate those players this week in our annual roster rankings.

It’s an inexact science. How do you rate Jyaire Shorter, who has been great when healthy, which hasn’t been all that often? He and fellow wide receiver Tommy Bush missed nearly all of last season due to injury. Bush is another player who would rank among UNT’s best if he’s at the top of his game.

It’s also a bit of a guessing game as to how Memphis transfer quarterback Grant Gunnell will fit in. Gunnell, who started his career at Arizona, could end up being the best player on UNT’s roster if he wins the starting job.

Gunnell could also end up sitting the bench if Austin Aune hangs on to the spot.

I tended to lean toward players who have proven themselves in the past and did so again this year. We start with players No. 15-11 today.

15. Tom Trieb, defensive end

Trieb was among the more intriguing prospects in UNT’s 2022 signing class. The College of DuPage defensive end was a JUCO All-American last season when he posted 55 tackles, led the nation with 25 tackles for loss and posted 14 sacks.

The Illinois native made it to UNT in time for spring practice and made an immediate impression. He entered the offseason as a projected starter at defensive end, where UNT must replace Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy.

UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said Trieb will be the best defensive end the Mean Green have had in his two years with the program because of his consistent production.

There isn’t a better bet among UNT’s incoming recruits to be an impact player.

14. Gabe Blair, offensive lineman

There is a case that can be made that Blair is the most important recruit UNT has landed in the last few years. Not only is he a terrific player, he’s also a former Guyer standout.

The greater Denton area is a hotbed for top high school recruits. UNT has been trying to build a pipeline to the local schools for years.

Blair is one of the best players UNT has landed from those programs, and he’s quickly living up to his potential.

He moved into UNT’s starting lineup at left guard by the third week of the season and quickly developed into one of the top young linemen in Conference USA. Blair started 11 games and was a member of the league’s All-Freshman Team.

13. Kevin Wood, linebacker

Wood split time with Larry Nixon III at linebacker and was one of the more productive members of UNT’s defense last season.

The junior started eight games in 2021 and finished with 52 tackles while making a host of key plays. Wood intercepted two passes that he returned for a combined 75 yards, recovered a fumble, forced a fumble and posted 1.5 tackles for loss.

His interception against UTEP set up a touchdown drive in a game UNT pulled out 20-17.

12. Daizion Carroll, offensive lineman

Carroll has started 21 games the last two seasons for UNT and was an anchor at right guard all season for a team that led C-USA with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game.

Carroll played a key role in UNT’s comeback from a 1-6 start to earn a bowl berth. The Mean Green relied on their running game while ripping off five straight wins while averaging 283 rushing yards per game.

That run was paved by UNT’s offensive line. Carroll was a key cog in that front.

11. Ayo Adeyi, running back

Adeyi came out of nowhere to be one of UNT’s most productive running backs last season.

The former Mansfield Legacy standout transferred in from Division II Harding ahead of last season and quickly worked his way into UNT’s plans. He rolled up 496 rushing yards and six touchdowns, making him UNT’s third leading rusher in a deep and talented backfield.

Adeyi rushed for 99 yards in a loss to Liberty. He scored two touchdowns in UNT’s win over Rice, including the game-winner on a 1-yard plunge in overtime.