ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jason Momoa & Director James Wan Fought To Keep Amber Heard In ‘Aquaman 2’

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twlRs_0fo4USE100

Even after she was sued by Johnny Depp for defamation, Amber Heard had support from some of her Hollywood peers. In new testimony from May 23, entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold claimed the only reason Amber, 36, kept her role of Mera in Aquaman 2 was because she had the support of star Jason Momoa, 42, and the film’s director James Wan. According to Kathryn, the two were “adamant” about keeping her in the film, per reporting by the New York Post.

“It was that moment where not only was she a good actor, but she was now world-renowned because she was in the most successful film … for DC Comics,” Kathryn said to the Fairfax, Va. courtroom, speaking about how big of a career move playing Mera was for Amber. “It was just this extraordinary moment for her, for her career to take off.” Instead, Kathryn insisted Amber’s career fell flat once Johnny, 58, sued her for defamation following her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post in which she spoke about being a survivor of domestic abuse. While she did not name Johnny in her piece, it was believed to be about him, considering the couple had recently split at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcqnZ_0fo4USE100
Jason Momoa came to Amber Heard’s defense to keep her in ‘Aquaman 2’, according to new testimony (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kathryn went on to claim that Amber lost between $45 and $50 million in future projects and endorsement deals once Johnny sued her. She also said Amber is now haunted on social media by her involvement with the Edward Scissorhands actor, noting that “every time she appears anywhere, the social media negativity campaign starts up again.”

A week earlier on May 17, Amber shared a similar sentiment. “I had to fight really hard to keep my career after I got my [restraining order against Depp],” she testified on May 17, per Vanity Fair. “I lost opportunities. I got dropped from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] Justice League with the option to [star in] Aquaman. I had to fight really hard to stay in Justice League because that was the time of the divorce.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tog8y_0fo4USE100
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman’ (Photo: Everett)

After explaining how Amber’s career was negatively affected following the lawsuit, Kathryn pointed out some of Johnny’s alleged flaws. “Well, we’ve talked about the erratic behavior, the tardiness, the drugs, and alcohol abuse,” she said of the actor, adding that she believes it’s an “unfortunate problem … for the industry to continue to work with him even though all this is out in the public.”

On the flip side, Johnny’s team said the lawsuit has negatively affected him as well. For instance, Johnny’s talent manager Jack Whigham said he was axed from the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following Amber’s article. He was set to earn $22 million from the sixth installment of the popular film series.

Johhny’s defamation lawsuit against Amber, which he officially filed in 2019, is for $50 million. Amber is countersuing Johhny for $100 million in damages. Johnny lost a defamation case in 2020 against the British newspaper, The Sun, which involved quotes from Amber’s Washington Post article.

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Wan
Person
Jason Momoa
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman#Vanity Fair#Film Star#The New York Post#Dc Comics#The Washington Post
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Julia Fox Explains Why She Supports Amber Heard, Gets Called 'Downright Stupid' For Her Statement

While some Hollywood stars have subtly taken sides in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, model Julia Fox made it crystal clear that she's supporting the 36-year-old Magic Mike XXL actress.The other day, an Instagram user made a post in which they revealed that they believed the father-of-two, 58, was innocent, which sparked a heated response from Fox, 32."She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him," she wrote. "Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Feels 'Confident' After Amber Heard Fails To Get His Defamation Lawsuit Tossed

After Amber Heard's bid to get Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit dismissed was rejected by Judge Penney Azcarate on Tuesday, May 3, the actor's spokesperson issued an optimistic statement on his behalf."We are pleased at Chief Judge Azcarate's ruling to continue with the trial after [Heard's lawyer] Mr. Rottenborn failed to convince the court that there was reason to dismiss the case," a message given to Us Weekly read. "We stand confident in the future of the case and for the truth to be continued to be shared.""Over the last three and a half weeks, we’ve seen and heard from nearly...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Grieving Britney Spears Struggling To Come To Terms With Pregnancy Loss, Sam Asghari Is 'Being A Real Trooper': Source

Britney Spears is still mourning the loss of her unborn baby. After waiting years to welcome a child with her fiancé and finally announcing she was with child, the Princess of Pop tragically revealed earlier this month she suffered a miscarriage.Only one day after the tragic announcement, Spears opened up to her 41.2 million Instagram followers about how she was doing. Alongside a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé's emotional ballad, "Halo," the songstress wrote: "I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy